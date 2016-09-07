BSI surprises CARE with $200K donation

Best Sunshine International, Ltd. continues its work in helping improve community services, including providing assistance and other needs to organizations leading the recovery work in the aftermath of every disaster.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the largest private sector employer in the CNMI donated $200,000 to the Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts in support of its relief work.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres both was instrumental and stood witness in the fruition of the donation. BSI Corporate Social Responsibility executive director Geralyn “Geri” Dela Cruz represented the company and was joined by her team as well as CARE director Jenny Hegland, who led her group in receiving the donation.