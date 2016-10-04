BSI working with int’l creditors

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2016

Tag: , , ,

Best Sunshine International, Ltd. is currently in serious talks with international creditors to raise bonds that would help the company with its investments on Saipan. BSI was given the sole casino license on the island and is in the process of building a multibillion dollar hotel.

BSI chief executive officer Mark Brown, chief services officer Tao Xing, and majority stockholder Xi Jiabo made a presentation yesterday with members of the House of Representatives at the House chamber in the Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building.

Brown said that aside from talking with their investors he is also working in closing out bond deals with several international financial agencies. “We’re speaking with all the banks. We’re dealing with Credit Suisse at the moment.”

“We’re dealing with Morgan Stanley, and talking with Credit Suisse and talking to Deutsche Bank. And again, [I am] talking with the investors and getting out there working on a bond deal,” said Brown.

He added that rating agencies also came to Saipan, bringing with them representatives from Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, SC Lowy, and Jefferies. BSI’s proposed bonds would offer investors exposure to the gaming industry on Saipan.

Brown said he has been working to close out a bond deal to show naysayers that BSI’s investment on Saipan is for the long haul. “That’s what I wanted to do, to close and get a bond deal done.”

“You get one of those big name stamps on your bond, then bam! Credit Suisse, you know that make’s you real. And you are out there, besides us, we’re raising monies and putting our own monies into the property, again over $600 million in investments,” Brown added.

He said that Imperial Pacific International, BSI’s parent company, had already invested billions of dollars on Saipan. “You can’t move forward without building [and investing] billions of dollars for these properties.”

“You need the bond deals. We haven’t borrowed one dollar from the bank yet. So that’s what we’re looking to do and we’re dealing with Credit Suisse, SC Lowy, and Jefferies now. Once this bond deal gets done, then we move on.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

0

Uumw Chahan Night ends Cultural Heritage Month with a feast

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By

CNMI Civil Service Commission appreciates Torres’ strong support

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Ex-lawmaker asks CEC to allow poll workers to represent independent candidates

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By
0

US House passes Saipan post office bill

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 3, 2016, 9:06 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:05 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune