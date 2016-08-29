The budget, PSS, our courts, and marijuana education

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

Given the budget, PSS and the new Drug Court are front and center in today’s news and talk over the Coconut Wire over money issues I thought it would be only fitting and proper to remind readers that I told you so about the legalization of marijuana. The CNMI has literally been facing a budget crisis for over a decade even though we have passed budgets. When the President went public on legalization and criminal justice reform over two years ago I was also inspired to go public to support legalization and I told readers then that if our leaders truly wanted to end this continuing cycle of budget crisis that we should legalize marijuana, which is a billion dollar industry and growing by leaps and bounds almost daily.

Well, here we are again arguing over a limited supply of funding that is not enough to do what needs to be done and the question is why isn’t there anything on the table or the drawing board to bring about an end to our suffering economically. We all know the casino is not and will not be the total solution and yet it seems we are playing politics with the one thing that is on the horizon that has the potential to be the final solution in concert with the casino—legalization. Not only are we arguing over the budget, PSS and the criminal justice system are being forced to borrow more money that our budget and revenues are not prepared to pay back and we are already in debt up to our necks in the hundreds of millions! We continue to put our debts off on our children’s future with our inability to pay for our needs today instead of doing the work to generate new revenues like every citizen and especially parents who are forced to find a way to earn more money. We the people who are for legalization are not asking our government to do any more than we have to do ourselves—but the problem is the lack of political willpower!

I put my heart into trying to help the people of the CNMI over the past two decades. More recently I even stayed out of the newspapers for the most part in an attempt to work behind the scenes trying to convince our leaders to not delay and to act expeditiously on putting legalization on the ballot this year like 23 other states have done. But it seems the powers-that-be have decided to play with me and voters by making legalization a political football game for re-election with no score for the people. The issue is now going in circles like a dog chasing its tail instead of doing the work to get legislation on the ballot for the people to decide upon. All I can say without pointing a finger is that conducting Senate hearings during election season on a marijuana bill that won’t get to the people for another two years is a bunch of “you know what” and if you don’t know what it is you need to ask someone who does know! But you can count on me that I won’t give up progress and I now have two more years to at least make sure we get legalization RIGHT! The average citizen doesn’t know the present bill has ignored critical research on the controls and enforcement.

I just feel sorry for our education system, our criminal justice system and the people in general who are literally being ignored for election season politics. But it wouldn’t be this way if PSS, the judicial system, and community leaders would speak up and do more to compel our leaders to act on legalization. The leaders of the Judicial Branch truly needs to speak out on this issue as they have to know our president and U.S. Attorney General are pleading with states to reform criminal justice systems. Reforms designed to decrease prison populations and to allow for states to legalize marijuana and stop locking up people, especially youth, for marijuana use. Someone in the criminal justice system really needs to fight for what is right and just publicly given the truths we have learned about marijuana. I refuse to believe that our judges don’t care about the president’s plea to reform the justice system. I refuse to believe the Drug Court wants to deal with frivolous marijuana crimes that are outdated in America. I refuse to believe that our judges don’t care that illegal marijuana is now a major medium of exchange for “ice” instead of cash. I refuse to believe that our judges don’t care that they are putting a financial burden on our children by borrowing money that could come from the sale of marijuana? I refuse to believe that our judges want to spend time on marijuana crimes when “ice” crime is taking over. I refuse to believe that law enforcement wants to be bothered and hampered with frivolous marijuana crimes when they need to be chasing “ice” and the real criminals! I refuse to believe that some of the smartest people in our government are just going to sit back and say nothing to help the people or their branch of government. The people really need for someone in the criminal justice branch to speak up as your voice will weigh much more heavily on our leaders—please!

PSS also needs someone to speak up about the need to legalize marijuana. Marijuana is no longer a taboo issue like homosexuality once was and it wasn’t until homosexuality was completely out of the closet that we the people started to learn how to live with and deal with homosexuality. We must get marijuana out of the closet so we can educate our children and teach them how they should deal with marijuana as kids are not stupid and telling them the lie that marijuana is dangerous won’t work anymore—they know better. PSS is technically the “third” parent of our children as some children even spend more time with their teacher than they do their parents. I know from experience as I had a student to ask me how she should tell her parents she was pregnant because she didn’t know how or what to do. PSS must address the parenting responsibilities of education on marijuana use that can only be addressed properly once it is legalized.

On a personal note: I genuinely tried to help PSS by authoring a textbook and other educational materials and as a board member but I was fought against by a previous board member who thought I could not contribute or write local educational materials because “I was not local”—so sad. Yet our children are still not being educated from a local perspective just following the perspective of U.S. mainland-based textbooks that don’t even mention the CNMI and we wonder why the culture is dying. I also tried to help the board with making sure we never had a problem with teachers nor a teacher shortage like PSS has continued to experience and now the teacher population has reach a critically low level. Teachers need to be protected in their job if PSS truly wants to retain teachers. PSS should have established the “feeder institutions” at various colleges and universities as I suggested because it would all but guarantee a constant and limitless supply of teachers.

Finally, PSS needs to become the leader in transforming the local workforce to replace the alien workers by shifting to a vocational and academic curriculum as an estimated 70 to 80 percent of our graduates don’t have a real plan for college. I actually offered the ideal research-based and proven public service program that would cover all the professions and skills in addition to decreasing the teacher demand but it was also shot down. I have always said that time was on my side and just maybe now the board is willing to listen given I am being proven right and that I am also the only other person other than Dr. Sablan who has been certified by the Board of Education as being qualified to be the Commissioner of Education. PSS needs new revenues and supporting legalization will transform PSS like the Colorado school system that is now literally over funded thanks to legalization and their students did not go crazy smoking pot. Credentials are great but a people person with vision who is a fighter and culturally oriented is what PSS truly needs as a leader, not a Phd from the mainland with a lot of credentials but doesn’t know the first thing about the culture, the people, our politics and most importantly our children. I am hoping and praying for the sake of our children that the next commissioner will be a fighter for PSS and out spoken in supporting legalization. We must free ourselves through legalization to progress as humans who can openly educate ourselves and our children about marijuana.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

What was the extra $40K for?

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Poll: 72 pct pro-independent

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Torres signs law creating political commission

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

PSS also recruiting bilingual teachers

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By
  • Instigator

    The reason why people are going in circles around you is that nobody wants what you are selling, which is a CNMI Government run monopoly on the marijuana that does not allow any other to grow marijuana (cannabis) or their cannabis businesses except the one government agency that you proposed will be armed and funded by the sale of cannabis, that will stand ready to enforce a war on marijuana that the CNMI has never seen, and will pay you $150,000 per year, and cost tax payers $7 million just to start up. This will never work and has never been done anywhere in the nation. You choose to spread misinformation about the Commonwealth Marijuana Regulation Act (CMRA), which is currently SB 19-106. This proposed legislation has been prepared and reviewed by members of law enforcement, the medical profession, and a number of National organizations working to reform our failed marijuana policies across the nation. We are on the brink of getting the endorsements of a number of national organizations who have suggested that the CMRA is close to being one of the most progressive and sensible pieces of marijuana legislation in history.
    People, make an informed decision. Visit sensiblecnmi.org to read the CMRA/SB 19-106, an executive summary, view endorsements, and news. We have a unique opportunity to pass SB 19-106 NOW, so that it is confirmed for the ballot in 2018. Don’t think that if you wait and let this bill fail that something better will come along, because there are people out there with a distorted view of what legalization should be. Know the facts and take action NOW.

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 29, 2016, 2:53 AM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 45°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 2 m/s S
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:31 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune