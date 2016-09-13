‘Businesses can be partners in disasters’

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently held a seminar on business contracting where it invited local business owners to explain how could they get federal government contracts. The Department of Homeland Security is the FEMA partner in the seminar.

FEMA Region IX contracting officer Andrea Brunsman said those who attended the seminar were given the basic information on how to register and become partners of the federal government in times of disasters. Registering is one of the federal government’s requirements.

“We talked about in general how to do business with the government. Where to look for federal business opportunities and we also talked of what those things in federal acquisition needs. What are the important things and who do you need to get in touch with,” said Brunsman.

“We spent time talking issues on how to do business with the government in times of non-disasters and disasters. Explained to them how those two are different, what can we do for them, and how can we work together.”

She added that they are reaching out and encouraging businesses that could provide services that they would need in setting up FEMA’s joint field office to register and do it now. “Lessons were learned from [Typhoon] Soudelor. To know what are the needs available.”

“The potential to have some business come in and fill that market for us. Like providing office supplies, food and water, lodging, debris removal, IT, electricity, HVAC, garbage removal, and janitorial services,” said Brunsman.

“We’re going to look for businesses who could provide for us with those kinds of services. We are going to reach out to vendors on the island that could provide those needs for us when we’re setting up JFO. We want to keep in touch with them so it would be both easier for all of us.”

She said that getting contracts with them is easy and simple but one must pass certain qualifications under federal law. “We want to set up contracts with them and in order to get those contracts they have to meet certain qualifications. Signing up are simple and easy to do.”

“Plus it’s free of charge. It starts with registering at FEMA’s system for award management. But it has kind of a process that could take 45 days for approval. We’re encouraging them to register now so if ever there’s a disaster, they will be ready to go.”

She added that getting contracts with FEMA or any other agency that assists during times of disasters is also good for the local enemy in the area. “Yes the basic needs are in there. During disasters we pretty much need everything.”

“Businesses in the area that has been declared disaster those are given first choice for contracts. It also helps the economy in the area declared as a disaster zone, if you’re here and there’s a disaster we will go first to you,” said Brunsman, who added that it would be better to complete all procedures now.

FEMA and other federal agencies regularly come here to do different types seminars to inform the public. “If you know about these things, even during non-disasters, you can go out and get additional opportunities for their businesses.”

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

