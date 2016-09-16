Cabrera attends Ocean Conference in DC

Ignacio “Ike” V. Cabrera, chairman of the Friends of the Monument, attended the opening of the 3rd Our Ocean Conference in Washington, D.C. last Sept. 14. Cabrera was invited to attend the conference and an opening dinner hosted by The Pew Charitable Trusts because of his critical role in creating the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument.

“There is still lots of work to do with our monument,” said Cabrera, “so I asked Secretary of State John Kerry for his support.”

Cabrera also met with government officials and community members from Hawaii to learn about the recent expansion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and was invited to the New Zealand embassy to learn about efforts to protect the Kermadec Islands.

“Islands across the Pacific are seeing the benefits of protecting the ocean,” added Cabrera. “Seven years ago the Friends made recommendations to President Obama and the former governor on how to move forward with the submerged lands issue and how to gain more benefits from the monument. I’m excited that the submerged lands issue is almost complete, so now we can move forward with protecting our ocean in the Marianas.”