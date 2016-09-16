Cabrera attends Ocean Conference in DC

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , ,
Friends of the Monument chair Ignacio "Ike" V. Cabrera poses with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the opening of the 3rd Our Ocean Conference in Washington, D.C. (Contributed Photo)

Friends of the Monument chair Ignacio “Ike” V. Cabrera poses with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the opening of the 3rd Our Ocean Conference in Washington, D.C. (Contributed Photo)

Ignacio “Ike” V. Cabrera, chairman of the Friends of the Monument, attended the opening of the 3rd Our Ocean Conference in Washington, D.C. last Sept. 14. Cabrera was invited to attend the conference and an opening dinner hosted by The Pew Charitable Trusts because of his critical role in creating the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument.

“There is still lots of work to do with our monument,” said Cabrera, “so I asked Secretary of State John Kerry for his support.”

Cabrera also met with government officials and community members from Hawaii to learn about the recent expansion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and was invited to the New Zealand embassy to learn about efforts to protect the Kermadec Islands.

“Islands across the Pacific are seeing the benefits of protecting the ocean,” added Cabrera. “Seven years ago the Friends made recommendations to President Obama and the former governor on how to move forward with the submerged lands issue and how to gain more benefits from the monument. I’m excited that the submerged lands issue is almost complete, so now we can move forward with protecting our ocean in the Marianas.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Lee turns focus to NZ tournaments

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Leon Guerrero, Velasco honored at national reception

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

Tan labors for world ranking points

Posted On Jul 22 2016
, By
0

Malika makes Pacific Oceania Touring team, again

Posted On Jul 12 2016
, By
  • Henis Nedlic

    Good Work Ike, Well Done.

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 17, 2016, 9:23 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s NW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:17 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune