Cabrera: Fees will help maintain parks, tourist sites

When it comes to imposing fees for the use of public parks and recreational facilities, the Division of Parks and Recreation is just implementing what is required under Public Law 11-106, according to division director Eli Cabrera.

PL 11-106 created the division in 1999 as one of the attached agencies of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources. It details the division’s duties and responsibilities in taking care of areas that fall under its jurisdiction. The division oversees the administration of the CNMI’s public parks and recreational facilities.

DPR issued a public notice yesterday informing the public that they would start assessing fees and security deposits for the use of all CNMI parks and pavilions, recreational and sports facilities, and tourist sites, and when setting up tents and portable toilets in any beach site, including those who would go camping.

Cabrera said that tourist sites like Banzai Cliff and Grotto would also be included but they are still reviewing the regulations.

All fees collected would go to the Commonwealth Parks and Recreation Fund, a separate special account under the CNMI government.

The money collected will be used for the maintenance and upgrading of all park sites and other facilities.

“These are rules and regulations stated in [PL 11-106]. …We are mandated to follow and put the regulations according to the 1999 law. We reviewed everything and discussed it with [incumbent DLNR] Secretary [Richard B.] Seman and now Senate President [Arnold I.] Palacios,” Cabrera told Saipan Tribune in a telephone interview.

“We had a little over one month when we sent out the public notice. We put notices in newspapers and came out with radio announcements. The implementation is going smoothly, if not for some concerns on the price of the fees. The fees, however, are all minimal, including the permits that we will be issuing.”

The division has also asked tents and tables rental companies to call them before setting up at the beach, pavilion, or any public facility under the division’s jurisdiction. Park rangers, to be hired by the agency, would patrol the sites and would check for their permits.

Cabrera said that other countries like Japan or the state of Hawaii also charge fees for visits to their tourist sites. Countries like France, India, and Sri Lanka charge minimal fees when visiting some of their tourist attractions and sites.

“Again, I would like to inform everyone that we’re going to impose a minimal fee. The Legislature had asked us why the law is not being followed so we reviewed the law and drafted the regulations when I joined [DLNR] in 2013,” said Cabrera.

“Implementing the law is not an overnight thing. We reviewed the law, did studies, and drafted the regulations. We informed the public so they won’t be surprised with the fees that would be collected.”

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 2347405 or visit their office on As Perdido Road.