Cabrera: Fees will help maintain parks, tourist sites

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2017

Tag: , , ,

When it comes to imposing fees for the use of public parks and recreational facilities, the Division of Parks and Recreation is just implementing what is required under Public Law 11-106, according to division director Eli Cabrera.

PL 11-106 created the division in 1999 as one of the attached agencies of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources. It details the division’s duties and responsibilities in taking care of areas that fall under its jurisdiction. The division oversees the administration of the CNMI’s public parks and recreational facilities.

DPR issued a public notice yesterday informing the public that they would start assessing fees and security deposits for the use of all CNMI parks and pavilions, recreational and sports facilities, and tourist sites, and when setting up tents and portable toilets in any beach site, including those who would go camping.

Cabrera said that tourist sites like Banzai Cliff and Grotto would also be included but they are still reviewing the regulations.

All fees collected would go to the Commonwealth Parks and Recreation Fund, a separate special account under the CNMI government.

The money collected will be used for the maintenance and upgrading of all park sites and other facilities.

“These are rules and regulations stated in [PL 11-106]. …We are mandated to follow and put the regulations according to the 1999 law. We reviewed everything and discussed it with [incumbent DLNR] Secretary [Richard B.] Seman and now Senate President [Arnold I.] Palacios,” Cabrera told Saipan Tribune in a telephone interview.

“We had a little over one month when we sent out the public notice. We put notices in newspapers and came out with radio announcements. The implementation is going smoothly, if not for some concerns on the price of the fees. The fees, however, are all minimal, including the permits that we will be issuing.”

The division has also asked tents and tables rental companies to call them before setting up at the beach, pavilion, or any public facility under the division’s jurisdiction. Park rangers, to be hired by the agency, would patrol the sites and would check for their permits.

Cabrera said that other countries like Japan or the state of Hawaii also charge fees for visits to their tourist sites. Countries like France, India, and Sri Lanka charge minimal fees when visiting some of their tourist attractions and sites.

“Again, I would like to inform everyone that we’re going to impose a minimal fee. The Legislature had asked us why the law is not being followed so we reviewed the law and drafted the regulations when I joined [DLNR] in 2013,” said Cabrera.

“Implementing the law is not an overnight thing. We reviewed the law, did studies, and drafted the regulations. We informed the public so they won’t be surprised with the fees that would be collected.”

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 2347405 or visit their office on As Perdido Road.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

‘Unmanaged growth hurts CNMI’

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

Dismissal sought for AG’s suit

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

First lady offers words of encouragement

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

Torres ups efforts for DC to hear NMI concerns

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By
  • Wake Up Cnmi

    Enforce this just like littering laws

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2017, 12:33 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:28 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune