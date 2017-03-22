Call for historical papers

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council, University of Guam, Northern Marianas College, and Guampedia are calling for papers for the 3rd Marianas History Conference.

The conference will be held on Saipan on Sept. 1-3, 2017, at a venue to be announced later.

A full range of topics associated with the Marianas Archipelago’s history will be addressed at the conference, with a particular focus on the conference’s subtheme “Milestones in Marianas History.”

• Papers may be submitted under the following general categories: Ancient Chamorro History;

• Early Colonial (17th – 18th centuries); Late Colonial (19th– early 20th centuries); World War II;

• Recent (post-war); and Oral history and genealogical research.

The organizers also encourage student presentations. Paper abstracts with a maximum of 150 words and the presenter’s biography may be submitted online via the following link: tinyurl.com/3rdMHC.

The deadline for abstracts is April 28, 2017. Conference presenters will be allotted 20 minutes to present with an additional 10 minutes for questions and discussion.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by Julian Aguon, Dr. Carlos Madrid, and Dr. Laura T. Souder. This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information about the conference, contact council staff at 235-4785 or visit the council’s website at: www.northernmarianashumanities.org. (PR)