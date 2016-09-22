Calvin Klein to open on Saipan

American fashion house brand Calvin Klein will open its shop at Garapan Square along Paseo de Marianas tomorrow. It will be Calvin Klein’s first outlet on Saipan.

According to Gemkell general manager of Sales Joel Chabanne, the Gemkell Group was looking to expand its brand portfolio on Saipan and that led to the opening of the store in Garapan.

“Gemkell being part of the Tan Holdings, we wanted to expand our brand portfolio to Saipan in order to benefit both the local and tourist markets, which is similar to what we do in Guam,” said Chabanne.

He said the price point at the Calvin Klein store on Saipan would be the same as those of other Asian countries.

Being the first outlet on Saipan, Calvin Klein would be featuring items that are European in style, despite being situated on a tropical island.

The store would have a total of eight sales associates with a minimum of two at any given shift.

The iconic fashion brand started as a coat shop in the York Hotel in New York City. Calvin Klein and childhood friend Barry Schwartz founded Calvin Klein Limited, which is now known as Calvin Klein Inc., in 1968. After only a year of opening, the brand became the cover of the September issue 1968 Vogue Magazine, the monthly American fashion and lifestyle magazine.

From then on, Calvin Klein Limited started to expand into sportswear, classic blazers, lingerie, perfume, and underwear, ultimately becoming the Calvin Klein Inc. that we know of today.

The Calvin Klein Saipan outlet is open from 11am to 11pm daily.