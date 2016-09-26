Calvin Klein opens at Paseo de Marianas

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

World-famous fashion brand Calvin Klein opened at Paseo de Marianas in Garapan last Saturday. The store is operated by franchise owner Gemkell Group, a luxury retail group from Guam.

Gemkell general manager Beth Chandler said although Calvin Klein is a brand that connotes expensive premium quality clothing, it’s prices are what bridges the gap of luxury and low-end products.

“[The prices of Calvin Klein] is really in between. In the retail world, we call it mestige, and it’s in the middle, where somebody saves up for a pair of jeans because they want quality jeans, while people who are used to buying ultra premium jeans will trade down, so it’s kind of like in between the high- end luxury and the lower- end,” she said.

Chandler also claimed that in order to fully tap into the potential buying power of tourists, CK would also fix their eyes on the locals.

“The locals are the ones interacting with everybody, so even though we know that the Koreans and the Chinese are our biggest spenders, people who interact with them all day long, which are the locals, are the ones who are going to influence them to come into our store,” said Chandler. “So the happier we make [the locals], the happier they’re going to be talking about us and spreading the word about Calvin Klein.”

One of the main goals of opening shop here on Saipan is to make people aware that there is a place on Saipan that sells legitimate premium items.

“We want to be more of a destination, people know who we are and where we are, and they come to us and they seek us out. We’ve done a lot of promoting, both through ads on the newspaper and the radio, we’re doing mass marketing and some international markets, but its about knowing when you come here, you can trust that this is authentic. When you buy Calvin Klein [here] it’s not spelled wrong, it’s real Calvin Klein; this comes from the designing studios, this is legitimate Calvin Klein.“

Calvin Klein Inc. is a fashion design company that designs and sells various types of clothing, such as coats, dresses, sportswear, blazers, lingerie, underwear, jeans, and accessories for both men and women.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

USS Momsen sailors interact with SDA School students

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club donates sports equipment to MHS

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Guam leader OKs bill ending time limits in child sex cases

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:55 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune