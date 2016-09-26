Calvin Klein opens at Paseo de Marianas

World-famous fashion brand Calvin Klein opened at Paseo de Marianas in Garapan last Saturday. The store is operated by franchise owner Gemkell Group, a luxury retail group from Guam.

Gemkell general manager Beth Chandler said although Calvin Klein is a brand that connotes expensive premium quality clothing, it’s prices are what bridges the gap of luxury and low-end products.

“[The prices of Calvin Klein] is really in between. In the retail world, we call it mestige, and it’s in the middle, where somebody saves up for a pair of jeans because they want quality jeans, while people who are used to buying ultra premium jeans will trade down, so it’s kind of like in between the high- end luxury and the lower- end,” she said.

Chandler also claimed that in order to fully tap into the potential buying power of tourists, CK would also fix their eyes on the locals.

“The locals are the ones interacting with everybody, so even though we know that the Koreans and the Chinese are our biggest spenders, people who interact with them all day long, which are the locals, are the ones who are going to influence them to come into our store,” said Chandler. “So the happier we make [the locals], the happier they’re going to be talking about us and spreading the word about Calvin Klein.”

One of the main goals of opening shop here on Saipan is to make people aware that there is a place on Saipan that sells legitimate premium items.

“We want to be more of a destination, people know who we are and where we are, and they come to us and they seek us out. We’ve done a lot of promoting, both through ads on the newspaper and the radio, we’re doing mass marketing and some international markets, but its about knowing when you come here, you can trust that this is authentic. When you buy Calvin Klein [here] it’s not spelled wrong, it’s real Calvin Klein; this comes from the designing studios, this is legitimate Calvin Klein.“

Calvin Klein Inc. is a fashion design company that designs and sells various types of clothing, such as coats, dresses, sportswear, blazers, lingerie, underwear, jeans, and accessories for both men and women.