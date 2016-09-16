REACTION TO BILL 2 OVERRIDE:

‘Calvo throws temper-tantrum when he doesn’t get what he wants’

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

HAGÅTÑA, Guam—Guam Vice speaker Benjamin J.F. Cruz issued the following statement in response to Gov. Eddie Calvo’s reaction to the Bill 2 override.

“There he goes again. Every time Gov. Calvo doesn’t get what he wants, he throws a temper-tantrum, threatens furloughs, and says only he cares about the future of the people of Guam. Here is what he won’t tell you: Bill 2’s provisions will not go into effect until January of 2018. It has zero effect on Fiscal Year 2017’s budget, and the retirement options we provide are entirely voluntary. If you like the DC plan, you can stay in it. If you don’t want to pay one cent more than you already are, Bill 2 says you can keep it.”

Cruz said the governor hated the Guam Legislature’s plan but never offered one of his own.

“While he cursed the darkness, we worked for years to light a candle, and thousands of people now have a chance to retire with dignity because my colleagues acted so bravely. Please keep them in your thoughts and stand with them as they stood with you,” he said.

In the end, the vice speaker said the only tragedy here is that an untold number of government retirees have already gone from the workforce to the welfare line because the government of Guam couldn’t act fast enough.

“If Gov. Calvo wants to lecture anyone on fiscal responsibility, he should walk down the hall and ask the lieutenant governor why he signed a health insurance contract that will cost our taxpayers $21.6 million this year. If the Governor can’t find the answer to that question, I’m sure we can all point him in the right direction.”

For more information, please call the Office of Vice Speaker Benjamin J.F. Cruz at #477-2520/1. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

