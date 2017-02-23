Camacho is OK’d as CUC chief

A federal judge approved yesterday Gary P. Camacho’s appointment as executive director of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

U.S. District Court for the NMI designated judge David O. Carter made the decision after CUC, the U.S. government, and the CNMI government informed the court of a joint stipulation that resolves the issue.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres was also allowed to explain why he supports Camacho’s appointment as executive director.

“I’m going to approve it. Congratulations, Mr. Camacho. You deserve it,” said Carter, acknowledging that he was not aware before of how Camacho’s leadership was instrumental in the CNMI’s recovery efforts after the August 2015 devastation of Typhoon Soudelor.

Carter told CUC board members who were present in the courtroom that he is not intruding on the board.

“Let’s get it done,” Carter said.

The CUC board earlier asked the court to allow it to appoint Camacho to the position, which he currently holds in an acting capacity. Yesterday, CUC board chair Adelina Roberto and other directors were seen beaming and nodding their head.

Camacho’s wife and some family members and friends were also in the courtroom.

In an interview after the hearing, Camacho expressed appreciation to Carter, the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Torres, and the board.

Camacho said he understands the challenges that he and CUC face.

“Nobody wants the stipulated orders to succeed more than the people that live here, the employees at CUC, because it’s an issue that involves quality service, and health and other things…pertaining to our water and wastewater services,” Camacho said.

The executive director position has been vacant since July 2015 when the contract of then-executive director Alan Fletcher was allowed to lapse.

On Dec. 14, 2015, the CUC board designated Camacho, the Power Division manager, as acting executive director. The board did not submit Camacho’ name to EPA for review and approval.

CUC then asked the court to waive the qualification requirement under stipulated order 1 in order to allow Camacho serve as the executive director.

SO1 focuses on drinking water and wastewater issues. It also re-structures CUC’s organization to reflect a typically functioning utility and requires that key employees have appropriate education and experience levels.

Bradley R. O’Brien, counsel for EPA and senior attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice Environmental Enforcement Section, stated yesterday that the U.S. government hopes to have a positive working relationship with Camacho.

O’Brien stressed that EPA takes stipulated order 1 requirements seriously.

Carter said there is a huge amount of expectation from Camacho.

Carter said the stipulation asserts that the U.S. government does not approve but will not object to Camacho’s appointment as executive director and reaffirms the continued commitment of CUC to comply with stipulated orders 1 and 2 requirements.

According to the stipulation that Carter read, the parties agree that the stipulation does not modify SO1 and that if Camacho is appointed, EPA will not seek penalties under SO1 in connection with his appointment.

CUC does not agree that it will not seek waivers of the SO1 minimum hiring requirements for various SO1 positions in the future.

However, CUC has no intention at this time to seek future waivers of the SO1 hiring requirements, and CUC will continue to hire candidates to fill future SO1 position vacancies that meet or exceed the minimum requirements.

If Camacho is appointed as the executive director, he will continue to be committed to CUC’s compliance with SO1 and stipulated order, according to the stipulation.

CUC reaffirms its intention of working together with EPA under its current practice of submitting potential candidates for vetting to EPA prior to such candidates being offered a position by CUC.

EPA will review the candidates’ qualifications and inform CUC of its determination whether the candidates meet the minimum requirements, the stipulation states.

O’Brien, CUC counsel James Sirok, and special assistant attorney general Teresita Sablan are the signatories of the joint stipulation.

Torres shared with the court his experience and observation about the devastation of the island after Soudelor.

Torres said Camacho, who had the operating CUC crew, was able to step up by coordinating with other agencies and taking the initiative to get assistance from Guam and regional partners.

The governor described Camacho as “very aggressive” and whose leadership was “incredible” during the recovery efforts.

Carter extended his compliment to the people of Saipan for the recovery.

“The spirit was amazing,” the judge said as he also complimented Torres, his staff and others involved in the recovery efforts.