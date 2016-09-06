Camacho set to buckle down to work on Zoning board

Joel Camacho is excited and ready to share his knowledge as a new member of the Commonwealth Zoning Board. The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation confirmed Camacho in last Friday’s session at the Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building on Capital Hill.

Camacho said it is time to infuse young blood in some government agencies. “I’m excited and I’ll do my best to serve the board. It is about time to let the young people in. Thank you to the governor, the lieutenant governor, and SNILD for allowing me to serve on the board.”

He added that one of the areas that he would look into, once sworn in by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, is the application of the non-profit group Marianas Behavioral International Inc. of opening and operating the CNMI’s first drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

Agnes McPhetres, Joey Arriola, MBII managing director Diego Manglona Sablan, and Marianas Counseling Service’s Crispin M. Sablan attended last week’s SNILD session to ask for help in establishing the rehabilitation center on Saipan.

Camacho said he wants to look more on their application. “I can’t speak on the details yet since I’m not familiar with the matter right now. I’ll get to work right away and look into their plans as soon as I’m sworn in by the governor.”

“All of their documents. The land management plans and development. Right now, I’m just going to take it one day at a time. Actually, I would also start meeting with the other members of the board about that,” added Camacho, who would remain in the Senate Legislative Bureau’s staff.

He said that he aims to work closely with the other members of the Zoning board to push what are their mandated to do. “I do have some ideas that I would like to bring to the other board members. Once I’m settled in, I’ll disclose everything to them. This time, I’ll wait until I get sworn in.”

Camacho graduated with a criminal justice administration degree from Boise State University and decided to come back to contribute and offer his services to the CNMI. He’s been working as a senior legislative assistant in the CNMI Senate for the past four years.