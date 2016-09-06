Camacho set to buckle down to work on Zoning board

By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2016

Tag: , , ,
Joel Camacho

Joel Camacho

Joel Camacho is excited and ready to share his knowledge as a new member of the Commonwealth Zoning Board. The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation confirmed Camacho in last Friday’s session at the Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building on Capital Hill.

Camacho said it is time to infuse young blood in some government agencies. “I’m excited and I’ll do my best to serve the board. It is about time to let the young people in. Thank you to the governor, the lieutenant governor, and SNILD for allowing me to serve on the board.”

He added that one of the areas that he would look into, once sworn in by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, is the application of the non-profit group Marianas Behavioral International Inc. of opening and operating the CNMI’s first drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

Agnes McPhetres, Joey Arriola, MBII managing director Diego Manglona Sablan, and Marianas Counseling Service’s Crispin M. Sablan attended last week’s SNILD session to ask for help in establishing the rehabilitation center on Saipan.

Camacho said he wants to look more on their application. “I can’t speak on the details yet since I’m not familiar with the matter right now. I’ll get to work right away and look into their plans as soon as I’m sworn in by the governor.”

“All of their documents. The land management plans and development. Right now, I’m just going to take it one day at a time. Actually, I would also start meeting with the other members of the board about that,” added Camacho, who would remain in the Senate Legislative Bureau’s staff.

He said that he aims to work closely with the other members of the Zoning board to push what are their mandated to do. “I do have some ideas that I would like to bring to the other board members. Once I’m settled in, I’ll disclose everything to them. This time, I’ll wait until I get sworn in.”

Camacho graduated with a criminal justice administration degree from Boise State University and decided to come back to contribute and offer his services to the CNMI. He’s been working as a senior legislative assistant in the CNMI Senate for the past four years.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Benavente to ‘wear two hats’ in Governor’s Office

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

CNMI receives grant to address DoD initatives

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Fiscal year 2017 cap set for CNMI-Only Transitional Workers

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By
0

Tennis expresses interest in World University Games

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 5, 2016, 9:01 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:26 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune