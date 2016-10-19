Candidates’ forum today

Residents of Precinct 3 and the wider community will have an opportunity to hear directly from Precinct 3 candidates today, Oct. 19.

The Marianas Young Professionals, or MYPros, is hosting two free, non-partisan candidate forums to provide professionals of all ages with an opportunity to learn about and compare candidate positions on public issues in a neutral setting.

The non-partisan candidate forum for Precinct 3 candidates will be held today, Oct. 19, from 5:30pm to 9pm, at the Multi-Purpose Center. The non-partisan senatorial candidate forum will be held the following week on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30pm to 9pm, at the Multi-Purpose Center.

The moderators for this week’s forum events are MYPros members and local attorney’s Tiberius Mocanu and Michael Sato. Mocanu is in private practice on island and has formerly worked for the Office of the Attorney General as a prosecutor in both the criminal and civil divisions. He has also worked at the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and the CNMI Public School System. He has appeared many times in the CNMI Legislature and has advised numerous governmental agencies on public policy and legislation. Sato is an attorney for the CNMI Office of the Public Defender. He is currently the head of appellate litigation, and has argued eight appeals before the CNMI Supreme Court. A graduate of the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Sato worked as an attorney for the Missouri State Public Defenders before moving to Saipan in 2013. He previously hosted a talk show discussing current events for 91.1 WDUB in central Ohio.

Doors will open at 4pm with the forums to begin promptly at 5:30pm. You do not have be a MYPros member or young professional to participate. The forums are free and open to the public. All are welcome.

“In line with our mission, MYPros hopes these candidate forums will engage and encourage young professionals to become more active and informed,” said Nola K. Hix, MYPros vice president.

Known as the economic/financial hub of Saipan, Precinct 3 covers Garapan, Oleai, and part of Mt. Tapochau. Precinct 3 also has the most number of candidates of all precincts.

Those invited to attend the forum are: Rep. Edmund Joseph Sablan Villagomez (Independent); Francisco Santos Dela Cruz (Republican); Rep. Ralph Naraja Yumul (Independent); Vicente Castro Camacho (Independent); Heinz Sablan Hofschneider (Independent); Rep. Blas Jonathan BJ Attao (Independent); Ivan Alafanso Blanco (Republican); Donald Cabrera Barcinas (Republican); Jose Ilo Itibus (Republican); Rep. Anthony Tenorio Benavente (Independent); House minority leader Ramon Angailen Tebuteb (Independent); and Stanley Estanislao Tudela McGinnis Torres (Independent).

The public is also invited to the “Meet the Candidates” for an after-party at Naked Fish following the forums. Admission is $10 and includes a free drink with pupus while supplies last.

Get entered to win awesome raffle prizes where funds will go towards the MYPros Community Projects Committee.

For more information, or to contribute questions for the candidates, email mypros.670@gmail.com. (PR)