Carolinian Utt hosts Family Fun Day

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2016

The Carolinian Affairs Office, along with others from the business community, reached out to the public through a day of fun and games known as the Family Fun Day last Saturday in celebration of the Cultural Heritage Month at the Carolinian Utt.

Cultural Heritage Month’s entertainment sub-committee chair Gus Kaipat shares that the day was a perfect day for having some fun in the sun with friends and families.

“I think that today is a good time for us to invite families over and celebrate the culture and heritage instead of just staying home. We would like to bring the entire community out here to engage in the celebration,” said Kaipat.

Along with catch-the-pig, in which a pig is greased and allowed to run around a fence while children try to catch it, organizers held other games.

“We have all these nice games that were set up for young people to engage in, such as catch-the-pig, canoe races, and all other types of challenging games for the younger ones,” shared Kaipat.

Kaipat shared that the turnout of the Family Fun Day was pretty good, despite the afternoon shower.

“I think the turnout is very successful, this is the first time that I have been part of this event in so many years and this is also one of the highlights of the Cultural Heritage Month. We definitely look forward to having it again next year,” said Kaipat.

Kaipat saw the opportunity to invite people for the Uumw Chaha Night next Friday, Sept. 30.

“Aside from Family Fun Day, our last event, the Uumw Chaha Night, which means underground oven, basically means that we would be roasting meat. We would like to invite the entire community to come and join us on that day. It’s a Friday, and it’s going to be held at the Carolinian Utt from 5pm to 10pm.”

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

