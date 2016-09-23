Casino: Game of wits

In recent past, there was opposition by both the administration and gaming commission to tax Best Sunshine beyond the 5 percent business gross receipts tax. This because of the $37 million it remits to the NMI for various programs. The excuse trumpeted: it is not the right time!

I was ready to accept the explanation but then this type of industry could easily recoup investments in a matter of time or three to six years. That BSI came forward paying $37 million annually raises more questions that needed answers.

By working the figure $37 million backwards or 5 percent BGRT, what then is the gross income upon which the fee is based and deducted? Can someone with knowledge of taxation explain this riddle for our benefit? What’s the gross revenue?

Or is the fee a pull-off-the-hat figure based on some estimate? Is it based on $200 million or billions of dollars? This issue requires transparency so we know the score full square. Otherwise, the island has just turned into a fully established money-laundering center for rich players from nearby Asia, a not so healthy development!

Budget: Cain and Abel

The budget for any fiscal year is the central issue before the legislature. The discussion usually results in the final disposition of funds for all three senatorial districts of Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

Interestingly, Sen. President Francisco Borja refuses to appoint a senator from Rota to partake in the budget conference committee. Sen. Steve Mesñgon, the loquacious and articulate representative from Rota is the appointed member but is off-island inspecting swap venues in Honolulu and Palau. He ignores that the issue of greatest importance is on Saipan, specifically, the budget conference committee.

Sen. Paul Manglona has sought the appointment of a senator from his district knowing it’s the last-ditch effort to protect Rota’s interest in the disposition of NMI financial resources. Borja has looked the other way or played blind, deaf, and mute! It’s all the political malpractice of stupidity!

It’s obvious the issue has the equivalence of the biblical story of Cain backstabbing his brother Cain out of unjustified fear and greed. The two small senatorial districts have had a history of joining hands against the larger Saipan delegation on this matter. I quiz why is Borja hesitant to ensure Rota is represented in the budget discussion? Is it because Manglona has superior education and professional wherewithal thus his fear of being relegated to the shadows of a well-spoken senator?

Why not settle for a resolution senator who could at least render common decency guarding Rota’s interest in the final disposition of the NMI’s fiscal resources? Or is Borja still intransigent for a fear his days are numbered? Where’s your sense of moral responsibility to ensure fair representation of our brothers and sisters from the island of Rota?

Guarding authority

Most folks have taken to minding their own business (passivity) over taking an active and proactive role guarding what’s ours. I understand the inconvenience when presented with a challenge that requires defending the future of our children. But it is equally the only process or avenue where we openly express our considered or educated views or both on issues that matter.

For instance, on my case against the MV Luta, specifically, the expropriation of $400K; isn’t it true that it pertains to legislative constitutional authority to appropriate? Why didn’t the eggheads in the Legislature sue to guard, restore, and protect its authority on this matter?

Or are the guys and gals ready to shove the issue under the rug for political purposes or complicity? Didn’t you take an oath to uphold the laws of the land? How did you miss the boat?

Friends, a renowned author on risks said, “If you see fraud and didn’t yell fraud, you are a fraud!” Am I making sense? Humiliating your grand sense of servility allowing the violation of constitutional law specifically on your authority to appropriate! Is your inaction another of your grand imaginative excuses?

Future of local workforce

A secured future of local workforce is highly doubtful. The combined elite’s lack of a set of plans on this score from both sectors isn’t helping any reset the button to do something proactively. They seemed convinced we are easily mesmerized by their empty spouts. No señor!

Not quite! We’ve kept our ears to the ground realistically dissecting your fully throttled excuses to avoid the inevitable: making realistic commitment to train and educate the local workforce so they begin getting their feet wet.

Recently, we heard testimonies by Rafaet Torres, Alex Sablan, and our illustrious non-voting delegate Kilili justifying the need for more CW workers beyond 2019. This isn’t what I find problematic as much as the lack of a commitment to commence an organized training and education programs to enable the jobless to find hopeful beginning in meaningful employment at home.

It doesn’t deter you from addressing over 1,000 high school graduates who come out annually searching for jobs right here at home. Did you forget the evacuation of over 3,000 people from home in recent years because opportunities have fizzled out completely? Has the suspect economy improving lured them back home? Gee! This canoe is riddled with more holes than imaginable!

Moreover, the agency (USCIS) has major bureaucratic deficiencies in the recent granting of over 100,000 illegals U.S. citizenship without the appropriate vetting process. Maybe this is why it treats our concerns as inconsequential a bit busy trying to provide answers to probes by certain committees of the U.S. Congress.