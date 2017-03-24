Castro denies misuse of govt car

DOC official admits playing golf with brother
By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2017

Tag: , , ,

Corrections Director Gregory Castro has denied misusing a government vehicle, saying he was doing official business at the Marianas Country Club last week when he was issued a citation for misuse of a government vehicle.

“I did not do anything wrong. I was just doing my job,” Castro said, adding that the incident happened during work hours.

Castro admits that he played golf with his brother but he said they also discussed the possibility to having the Kagman Community Health Center as an alternative healthcare provider for inmates.

Castro said that most successful businessmen do great business at golf courses.

The Office of the Public Auditor allegedly caught Castro using a Corrections vehicle to go to the Marianas Country Club last week, Wednesday, in the morning and play golf. He was given a citation ticket.

Sources said OPA impounded the unmarked vehicle and cited Castro for misuse of a government vehicle. OPA allegedly conducted the surveillance after the 58-year-old Castro was seen using the DOC car assigned to him whenever he played golf at the same golf course.

According to court documents, it was police detective Pete Aldan, now assigned at OPA, who issued the citation at 10:11am at the Marianas Country Club golf course. The vehicle is a Nissan Xtera with license plate ACR-284.

In an interview yesterday, the director admitted that he played golf with his brother, Vince Castro, who is the chief executive officer of Kagman Community Health Center, last week, Wednesday, in the morning.

Castro said he and his brother talked about having the Kagman Community Health Center as an alternative healthcare provider because of the situation of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

He noted that CHCC is the primary healthcare provider for inmates, but the hospital is struggling due to financial constraints and effects of the CW-1 crisis.

Castro said he recently met with CHCC executive director Esther Muña, who informed him about CHCC’s struggles that would eventually affect the quality healthcare it provides inmates.

He said that was why he met with his brother at the golf course.

Castro pointed out that when he was issued the citation, nobody asked him about his purpose at the golf course.

Castro also questioned OPA’s authority to issue traffic tickets since their investigator was using unmarked cars and was in plain clothes.

“I was erroneously cited,” he said.

He noted that NMI Administrative Code Title 57 states that the correctional officers are also sworn officers and have all of the authority of police officers to enforce the law.

Castro said how could he be wrong when he was “working on a mission” that was authorized by acting DOC commissioner Lino Tenorio

The director said he is hoping that the Office of the Attorney General and OPA see that he was at the golf resort legitimately so it will save the government resources in prosecuting the case.

“I was working. And I am happy to report that Kagman Health Center is ready to assist DOC because of that meeting,” he stressed.

Instead of bringing inmates for medical services to CHC’s emergency room, they will be taken to Kagman Health Center.

He said CHC will able to tend more to the public, thereby reducing traffic at the hospital’s emergency section.

He said Kagman Health Center has doctors that can see inmates for regular checkups.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

CNMI OSHA has no jurisdiction on IPI incident

Posted On Mar 24 2017
, By

CHCC: Work related injuries skyrocket

Posted On Mar 23 2017
, By

OPA cites DOC chief Castro for alleged misuse of govt vehicle

Posted On Mar 22 2017
, By
0

Nurses receive vaccination storage training

Posted On Mar 08 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 24, 2017

Posted On Mar 24 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2017

Posted On Mar 23 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2017

Posted On Mar 22 2017

Life and Style

IPI training promotes image building and personal branding

Posted On Mar 24 2017

5 women honored in inaugural awarding rites

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Virgo cruise starts with a food trip

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Environment

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Students invited to join AMP Reading Ranger Program

Posted On Mar 21 2017

53 students inducted into MCS honor societies

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Dandan School tops NJSD regionals

Posted On Mar 17 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

2013 Miss China Universe falls for the Marianas

Posted On Mar 24 2017

CNMI visitor arrivals up 21 pct. in February 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

MVA, HK Express show off Marianas to media

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 23, 2017, 10:10 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:18 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune