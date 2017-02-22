Castro falls prey to burglars anew

Councilor Luis John “L.J.” Castro, who is currently the acting mayor for the Northern Islands, fell prey to burglars anew.

Castro’s house in Finasisu was burglarized either on Sunday or Monday.

“It’s sad and frustrating,” Castro said in a phone interview yesterday.

Stolen was a flatscreen TV worth $300 that had just replaced the one stolen by burglars in November.

He said his clothes were all completely taken from a shelf.

The burglar/s managed to enter the house by breaking a window pane on a sliding door and damaging a window frame in the kitchen.

Castro said he was on Tinian when it happened and that his family was not in the house at that time.

“It’s frustrating because they decided to do it again. It’s already enough they invaded my private place one time. …The first [time, it] happened before Christmas. This [latest] burglary happened while I was away,” he said.

Castro hopes that authorities would soon identify and arrest the burglars in the two incidents.

Castro was installed last month as chairman of the 14th Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council. One of the concerns he wants to address during his two-year term is how to improve the Neighborhood Watch Program.

In the latter part of November 2016, burglars ransacked Castro’s house of several items worth over $2,000. As of yesterday, no one has been arrested in both cases.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter

