Catholic faithful celebrate St. Jude fiesta

The Catholic faithful celebrated the annual St. Jude Fiesta at the St. Jude Parish in Koblerville last Sunday, with Bishop Ryan Jimenez D.D., Msgr. James L.G. Benavente, and Fr. James Balajadia leading the celebration.

“It was, in one word, beautiful,” said Balajadia. “Beautiful because a whole community of people just came together, united by faith, united by culture, and united by their love in Jesus Christ. We’re all different; we all lead different paths in our lives so it’s beautiful how we all rallied together.”

According to Balajadia, the fiesta is an annual event but he and several other parishioners have been spending about two months of intense preparations prior to the celebration. “We asked benefactors, leaders in the community, business leaders, and just dedicated people who are willing to spend their time, talent, and treasures because they want to glorify God and honor our patron St. Jude.”

Balajadia has officially been working with St. Jude Parish as of November of last year. St. Jude Parish is located in Koblerville Village. For more information, email Balajadia at balajadiasaipan@yahoo.com.