CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

The Commonwealth Cancer Association is confident that they could bring the number of oral cancer cases in the CNMI down to zero with the help of the community and armed with the recently signed Public Law 19-66, or the act to prohibit sale of betel or areca nut to minors.

Recent studies made by University of Guam-Cancer Research Center, in partnership with the Hawaii Cancer Research Center, show that betel nut chewing causes risk of getting oral cancer. UOG health sciences assistant professor Dr. Yvette C. Paulino is the research project coordinator.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed PL 19-66, House Bill 19-65, last Friday with principal author Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero (Ind-Saipan) along with CCA officials and their partners like the Community Guidance Center and several dental clinics in attendance.

CCA president Roman “Bo” T. Palacios said they are thankful for the assistance given by CGC and the dental clinics that helped them get the figures of oral cancer cases in the CNMI. “They helped us in getting the numbers from the people that were used in the study.

There have been 57 oral cancer cases that were linked to betel nut chewing since 2007 in the CNMI with 39 have already died. Oral cancer is the third-ranked cancer type in the Commonwealth next to breast and cervical.

“CCA is working closely with Dr. Paulino to basically help us, help you to quit chewing since several dozens have been afflicted by oral cancer here in the CNMI. Mr. [Juan L.] Babauta has also been diligent in educating the people, that’s why we’re confident that we’re going to make strides in getting that number back to zero.”

Babauta, CCA’s program director, said there are also two pending bills in the Legislature that is also connected to betel nut one of which is House Bill 19-72 introduced by Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan) that would impose a $5 per lb tax on betel nut imported into the CNMI either by a person or a business.

“We continue with our educational awareness campaign with the likes of Mami Ikeda going to schools and reaching out to other families. We will work closely with our partners and parents, and now that we also have a legislation in hand,” said Babauta.

Ikeda has been an oral cancer advocate after the death of her brother Kazu two years ago. Two of her brother’s friends also died due to oral cancer.

Seventh-day Adventist Dental Clinic’s Dr. Ken Pierson is also encouraging people in the community, especially those who regularly chew betel nut, to schedule a checkup at a dental clinic. “If you noticed something in your mouth, like sores, then get yourself checked. This is a free cancer screening and early detection is a key in the treatment.”