CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2016

Tag: , , ,
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signs House Bill 19-65 or an act that would prevent the sale, offer or giving of areca nut (betel nut) to minors last Friday at the Governor’s Office’s conference room. HB 19-65 is now Public Law 19-66. (Jon Perez)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signs House Bill 19-65 or an act that would prevent the sale, offer or giving of areca nut (betel nut) to minors last Friday at the Governor’s Office’s conference room. HB 19-65 is now Public Law 19-66. (Jon Perez)

The Commonwealth Cancer Association is confident that they could bring the number of oral cancer cases in the CNMI down to zero with the help of the community and armed with the recently signed Public Law 19-66, or the act to prohibit sale of betel or areca nut to minors.

Recent studies made by University of Guam-Cancer Research Center, in partnership with the Hawaii Cancer Research Center, show that betel nut chewing causes risk of getting oral cancer. UOG health sciences assistant professor Dr. Yvette C. Paulino is the research project coordinator.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed PL 19-66, House Bill 19-65, last Friday with principal author Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero (Ind-Saipan) along with CCA officials and their partners like the Community Guidance Center and several dental clinics in attendance.

CCA president Roman “Bo” T. Palacios said they are thankful for the assistance given by CGC and the dental clinics that helped them get the figures of oral cancer cases in the CNMI. “They helped us in getting the numbers from the people that were used in the study.

There have been 57 oral cancer cases that were linked to betel nut chewing since 2007 in the CNMI with 39 have already died. Oral cancer is the third-ranked cancer type in the Commonwealth next to breast and cervical.

“CCA is working closely with Dr. Paulino to basically help us, help you to quit chewing since several dozens have been afflicted by oral cancer here in the CNMI. Mr. [Juan L.] Babauta has also been diligent in educating the people, that’s why we’re confident that we’re going to make strides in getting that number back to zero.”

Babauta, CCA’s program director, said there are also two pending bills in the Legislature that is also connected to betel nut one of which is House Bill 19-72 introduced by Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan) that would impose a $5 per lb tax on betel nut imported into the CNMI either by a person or a business.

“We continue with our educational awareness campaign with the likes of Mami Ikeda going to schools and reaching out to other families. We will work closely with our partners and parents, and now that we also have a legislation in hand,” said Babauta.

Ikeda has been an oral cancer advocate after the death of her brother Kazu two years ago. Two of her brother’s friends also died due to oral cancer.

Seventh-day Adventist Dental Clinic’s Dr. Ken Pierson is also encouraging people in the community, especially those who regularly chew betel nut, to schedule a checkup at a dental clinic. “If you noticed something in your mouth, like sores, then get yourself checked. This is a free cancer screening and early detection is a key in the treatment.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

CNMI Civil Service Commission appreciates Torres’ strong support

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Karidat receives donation from BOG, Walmart

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

USS Momsen sailors interact with SDA School students

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

OAG asks court to strike plaintiffs’ scandalous statements

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune