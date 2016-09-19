CCA board meeting on Sept. 27

The Commonwealth Cancer Association’s Board of Directors will be holding its regular Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3pm at the CCA conference room. Agenda includes reports from the president, program updates, and an off-island guest Lauren Carter, a hospice and palliative care nurse practitioner finishing up fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the No. 2 cancer center in the country. All board meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact the Commonwealth Cancer Association at 682-0050 or email at ccamarianas@gmail.com.

