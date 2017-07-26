CCC members to IPI: Review vehicle flow

Several members of the Commonwealth Casino Commission have raised concerns about the traffic jams that bottleneck the main service roads just across the newly opened casino in the middle of Garapan.

According to commission vice chair Joseph Reyes, he recommends to the representatives of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC that they review the traffic flow to correct the jams in the evening, when the casino is at its busiest.

Reyes noted that safety precautions must first be implemented “before anything tragic happens.”

Commission executive director Edward Deleon Guerrero agreed with Reyes, suggesting that, instead of having IPI vans stop in the middle of the road and cause traffic, have the vans enter the loop instead to unload or pick up guests.

According to one of the representatives of IPI, they have also noticed the traffic jams and are looking at offloading guests in other locations to prevent traffic.

“We have been sending memos to staff to let them know that they can’t just drop [guests] off in the middle of the road,” said the representative.

Parking woes

When asked about parking issues, Deleon Guerrero said the issue of parking has long been a problem in Garapan.

“Parking has always been an issue, not just for IPI but the entire Garapan business community and the people that try to transverse the intersection,” he told Saipan Tribune.

Multiple interviews that commenced yesterday with business establishments within IPR’s immediate surroundings and beyond stated otherwise.

At least three business establishments within the area have introduced some form of additional security measures, with two of the three going so far as to hire security personnel that drive away non-customer from parking in their areas just for the evening hours.

Of the seven establishments Saipan Tribune interviewed within the area, all of them have reportedly lost customers due to the lack of parking, which they claim have only been a problem since the transfer of the casino from T Galleria to its permanent spot in the Imperial Pacific Resort.

Businesses directly in front of the casino, Aroma Salon Kasumi and Happiness Restaurant, have all noted that they have been losing parking spaces.

According to an employee of Happiness Restaurant, even co-employees have a hard time getting to work since they have to park at least a block away from their workplace.

Several other business establishments that refuse to be mentioned in the paper have noted that the extent of casino goers’ parking reaches even up to the American Memorial Park area.

Atsushi Aoki, who runs a business within the Garapan area, has also felt the adverse effects of the lack of parking. Though parking always being an issue for his establishment due to its close proximity to a popular nightclub, it was bearable because it was only during the weekends. Now, he claims he has to constantly fight for his parking spots everyday.

IPR has expanded its services beyond that of casino services since the transfer, including numerous slots for valet parking, which is free for the public.

Last year, the Department of Public Works has discussed looking at reworking Garapan’s roads in an effort to decongest the area.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said late February 2017 that proposals—for possible additional traffic lights; a roundabout; and the possibility of turning the Garapan-Beach Road area into a one-way street—have all been submitted.