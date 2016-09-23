CCOPS starts membership drive

The Commonwealth Coalition of Private Schools is having a membership drive. Schools that would like to join CCOPS will need to provide the necessary paperwork for the Compliance Committee to review. The required documents are a current business license, a copy of the school’s current curriculum, and an anonymous list of current faculty assignments and their qualifications.

The coalition will also hold a meeting on Sept. 28 at 3:30pm at the Mount Carmel School faculty lounge. Current and prospective members are invited to attend.

If you would like more information about joining CCOPS, please contact the Coalition president, Galvin Deleon Guerrero at galvin.deleonguerrero@gmail.com.