CEC sees good number of new voters

The Commonwealth Election Commission sees a good number of new voters in the CNMI.

CEC acting executive director Julita A. Villagomez said as of Tuesday, there were 624 new voters so far this year, and 340 in 2015.

Villagomez said these are good numbers for new voters considering that the Nov. 8 election is not gubernatorial.

Villagomez said many children have turned 18 and registered.

The deadline for registration is this Friday at 4:30pm.

There were 1,030 new voters in 2013, and 1,772 in 2014, according to CEC’s records.

As of Tuesday, there were 17,710 registered voters in the CNMI.