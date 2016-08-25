CEC starts accepting applications for absentee ballots today

The Commonwealth Election Commission will commence today, Thursday, accepting applications for absentee ballots from those who will be off-island during the Nov. 8 general election.

CEC executive director Julita A. Villagomez said applicants can either get the absentee ballot application forms from their website, or they can come and pick up the forms at CEC office at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

She said applicants just fill out the form, sign it, then mail or email or fax it to CEC.

Villagomez said they are open from 7:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

CEC will send the absentee ballots to off-island voters through airmail.

Oct. 14, 2016 is the deadline to accept requests for absentee ballots, while Sept. 9, 2016 is the last day for registration of voters.

The acting CEC executive director said during gubernatorial elections, they received a lot of absentee ballots, but they are expecting less absentee ballots for this Nov. 8 midterm election, which is now called general election.

Villagomez said most of the absentee ballots come from Guam and the U.S. mainland, but that they also receive such ballots from South Korea for those serving in the military and from the Philippines mostly those undergoing medical treatment.

If a registered voter is unable to physically vote at his/her polling place on Nov. 8, he or she may vote by absentee ballot or vote during the 11-day early voting period.

According to CEC, any CNMI registered voter may vote at any election by absentee ballot if he or she feels it likely he or she will be prevented from personally going to the polling places in which he or she is registered to vote and voting on election day because of the conduct of his or her business, the necessity of travel, attendance at an institution of learning, and serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the merchant marine.

Other reasons are employment, training, receiving treatment at a medical institution, government representation, and accompanying a member of the household who is engaged in any of those listed activities.