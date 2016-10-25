CEC starts distribution of roster of voters

Polling sites are the same designated places from last election
By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Commonwealth Election Commission started distributing yesterday its roster of voters for the Nov. 8 general election at the Saipan Mayor’s Office.

The CEC will start today, Tuesday, distributing the list of voters or the roster of voters at the Tinian Mayor’s Office and at Rota Mayor’s Office.

CEC executive director Julita A. Villagomez told Saipan Tribune that they have to post the list of the names of voters at the mayors’ offices in the CNMI so voters will know where their designated polling sites are.

“If they have questions, we have the list in our office in Susupe,” she said.

Villagomez also reiterated that the polling sites for this Nov. 8 election are the same places that were designated during the last election.

The designated polling sites are the following:
• Precinct 1A (San Antonio): Hopwood Junior High School
• Precinct 1B (San Vicente): Dandan Elementary School
• Precinct 1C (Koblerville): Koblerville Youth Center
• Precinct 2 (Chalan Kanoa/Susupe: Joeten Kiyu Public Library
• Precinct 3A (Oleai): Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium
• Precinct 3B (Garapan): Garapan Elementary School
• Precinct 4A (Tanapag): Tanapag Elem. School
• Precinct 4B (San Roque): Gregorio T. Camacho Elem. School
• Precinct 4C (Capitol Hill): Jesus P. Mafnas Legislative Building
• Precinct 4D (Northern Islands): Northern Islands
• Precinct 5 (Kagman): Kagman Elem. School
• Precinct 6 (Tinian): Tinian Elem. School
• Precinct 7 (Rota): Northern Marianas College campus-Rota

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

