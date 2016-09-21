CEC to tackle appointment of executive director

The Commonwealth Election Commission will hold a meeting tomorrow, Thursday, and one of topics in the agenda is the appointment of their executive director.

CEC chair Frances M. Sablan set the hearing at the Pedro Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe at 1pm.

Aside from the appointment of executive director, also included is the agenda is the absentee applications matter.

The Office of the Attorney General has informed CEC that they will continue to serve as their legal counsel.

Without a legal counsel’s opinion, CEC has not acted during its last board meeting on whether to appoint acting CEC executive director Julita A. Villagomez to the permanent position.

The CEC commissioners decided to seek legal opinion first as to whether the board has authority to appoint an executive director.

Villagomez has been serving as acting CEC executive director since 2014. She has been employed with CEC for 28 years now. Villagomez first worked at CEC as an administrative assistant in 1988, then she became an administrative officer.

The executive director’s position was vacated after now Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero was appointed as Department of Corrections commissioner in early 2015. Sablan then appointed Villagomez as the acting executive director.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

