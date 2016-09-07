CEDS matrix available for public inspection

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog, through the Office of the Secretary of Commerce, hereby give notice to the general public that the CNMI Department of Commerce has posted the ranking matrix that has been approved by the 2016-2021 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Commission for public inspection.

The matrix can be located on the CEDS dedicated website, at www.cnmiceds.com and via the CEDS link on www.commerce.gov.mp. The CEDS Commission is comprised of public and private sector members appointed by the Office of the Governor to assess and rank public infrastructure projects on an objective basis.

“A critical component of the CEDS process is to ensure that the general public is aware and included in the process. While the Office of the Governor has recommended commission members, the intention of the commission is to be representative of the overall community. As such, our office must ensure that the decisions made by the commission are consistent with what the general public agrees with. The approved matrix was developed after a series of deliberations and is comprised of a set of criteria that is reflective of what is critical to our community’s economic development,” said Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman.

Following the public inspection period, the listed projects will become available to the general public. The project listings are identified projects prioritized by local government agencies, including the CNMI Department of Public Works, the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources, the Commonwealth Health Center Corporation, the CNMI Public School System, all of the Mayor’s offices, the Northern Marianas College, as well as other local agencies. The CEDS document is a federally funded initiative under the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The document must contain the project listings in order to be considered for funding under the agency.

“While the project listings are primarily composed of public projects, we have added a link on the CEDS website for private citizens would like the commission to consider other project ideas. It should be noted, that as the CEDS documents is considered during the EDA funding process, privately held projects generally will not qualify for grant funding through this agency, however we want to ensure that we do not overlook any ideas or projects,” said Rabauliman.

In addition to posting the project matrix on the dedicated websites, the Department of Commerce is set to schedule public hearings the week of Sept. 12-16, 2016. Further details about public hearings will be posted on www.cnmiceds.com. (PR)