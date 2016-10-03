Chamber, ITS present sales, networking seminar

With the holidays right around the corner, there is no better time to give your employees the gift that keeps on giving: training that will provide them with the tools to take their skills to the next level which will better your business’ overall performance.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce and Island Training Solutions proudly present “Sales and Networking,” a two-part training seminar that is guaranteed to motivate your employees while preparing for the holiday rush.

In Part 1 of this course, participants will learn how to upsell, cross-sell, and suggestive sell. These are essential practices that successful retail businesses use in their establishments. Participants will also learn how to have meaningful conversations, learn to ask key questions that engage, and be able to model appropriate gestures to provide a meaningful experience to retain and grow client relationships. Part 2 will teach participants the importance of networking in and outside the workplace. Every business’ greatest tool is their employee! Whether an accountant, receptionist, or phone operator, every employee is in “sales” and is essential in relaying your company’s brand, product, or service to prospects and customers.

The “Sales and Networking” trainings will take place at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce conference room on the third floor of Marianas Business Plaza, Suite #315. Part One is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, and Part Two is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Each course is $45 per person for members and $50 per person for non-members. Sign up for both courses and get the price of $80 (member fee) or $90 (non-member fee).

Participants will walk away with knowledge and tools that can be implemented this holiday season and in the new year. There is no better time than now to invest in your employees! Take advantage of our special offer by signing up for both courses. Seats are limited. For more information or to register, call (670) 234-7150 or email administrator@saipanchamber.com. (SCC)