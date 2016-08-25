Chamolinian, Filipino performances at int’l festival

Posted on Aug 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

Week 2 of the 2nd Annual International Festival of Cultures on Saturday, Aug. 27, will highlight indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian performances on stage, as well as Filipino. The festival celebrates the cultural diversity of the Northern Mariana Islands and will also be held every Saturday in September from 5pm to 10pm at Paseo de Marianas in Garapan.

This Saturday’s stage entertainment includes the Chamorro community at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. The Filipino community will perform at 7:30pm, and the Carolinian community will give the closing performance at 9:30pm.

This year, the MVA and participating cultures are putting equal emphasis on stage entertainment and hands-on experiences, including participation this week by the Chamorro and Carolinian Heritage Month Committee. Last Saturday the Filipino community invited volunteers on-stage to try the nimble “tanikling” dance and play the “mama papa” clapping game. The Carolinian community demonstrated the weaving of coconut fronds and gave away woven head adornments, fish, and other creations to the audience. Cultural demonstrations were also made at individual booths.

“As we say in Chamorro and Carolinian, the opening night of the festival last week was ‘blessed’ by the rain,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “It rained at first, but cleared up into the evening, and both visitors and residents enjoyed themselves. We’re looking forward to another great night this weekend.”

In addition, each week the festival will feature on-site preparation of a favorite island delicacy, roast pig.

“The roast pig got a lot of attention,” said MVA Community Projects specialist Ryan Calvo, the event’s lead coordinator. “Not only were visitors fascinated by the process and busy taking pictures, but both visitors and residents were eager to get a taste. It was cooked to perfection.”

The festival is sponsored by PDM Promoters, Team PDI, Division of Parks & Recreations, Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works, Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture, KKMP, Best Sunshine International, Ltd., and Power 99. The festival will also include arts and crafts and ethnic cuisine. Admission is free.

