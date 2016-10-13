Chamorro history lecture at the AMP

Members of the public were allowed to get a glimpse of the latest findings on Chamorro history on the night of Oct 11 at the American Memorial Park’s Visitors Center.

Featuring Dr. Peter Bellwood, Dr. Mike T. Carson, and Dr. Hsiao-chun Hung, the three talked about their recent findings in the LaoLao Bay area as well as other ancient Chamorro sites.

Bellwood, an emeritus professor of the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University, spoke about the oldest Chamorro sites and compared it to the vast majority of archaeology found in the Asia-Pacific region.

Carson, an associate professor of archaeology at the Micronesian Area Research Center in the University of Guam, worked with Hung, a senior research fellow in the departments of Archaeology and Natural History at the Australian National University, to discuss their work in Laolao Bay.

One member of the audience said, “I want to learn more about the place I live in. I may not be Chamorro but I do want to know more about the people who lived here and how they became who they are now.”

The event started at 6pm and ended around 8pm after questions from the audience were answered. The lectures were sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council. The council has a host of upcoming events such as “Almost Sunrise” screenings on Oct. 15 and their 13th annual poetry competition on Oct. 18. For more information, call (670) 235-4785.