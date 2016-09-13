Chamorro Language Experiment at JKPL

The Chamorro Psycholinguistics na Project is here with its latest scientific experiment. If you are a native speaker of Chamorro who speaks Chamorro actively and has spoken Chamorro since childhood, please come and participate. The experiment will take just 20 minutes. If you have done it in previous years, come back. This is a totally new experiment. We will be at the Conference Room at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, from 9:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. There is a small gift for your participation. (PR)

