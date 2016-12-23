Charges dropped vs car chase suspect

Prosecutor says DPS has not provided them with reports
The Office of the Attorney General voluntarily dropped yesterday the charges against the man who engaged police officers in a car chase that ended when the car overturned in Koblerville.

Assistant attorney general Jonathan Robert Glass Jr. said the case is still being investigated and the Department of Public Safety has yet to provide the OAG with a report.

“Therefore, the Commonwealth voluntarily dismisses the case without prejudice. This is not done for purposes of delay, but so that justice may be done,” said Glass in the government’s request for dismissal.

Dismissal without prejudice means the government may re-file the case in the future.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho granted the government’s request, saying it is the OAG that decides to dismiss the case and the court can only hear the case as filed by the OAG.

“Because the Office of the Attorney General has dismissed the charges, the case cannot move forward,” Camacho said.

The judge vacated the preliminary hearing set for yesterday at 9am. He also vacated the motion for bail modification and arraignment.

A bystander took a video of a police officer, who appeared to be repeatedly hitting the suspect, ex-convict Vincent San Nicolas Norita, with a baton as he lay on the ground.

“In effect because of this dismissal, defendant Vincent San Nicolas Norita is a free man and shall be released forthwith from the custody of the Department of Corrections,” said Camacho in his order.

Police said that Norita’s car, a white 2011 Toyota Yaris four-door sedan with license plate ADZ-841 was speeding and nearly hit several pedestrians during the pursuit that happened in the evening last Dec. 9.

Norita, 31, was in crutches when taken before Camacho for a bail hearing last Dec. 12 on charges of theft of a vehicle, causing accidents, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, and receiving stolen items.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services disclosed that the driver, Norita, stated he had pain on the back of his right shoulder blade.

DFEMS said Norita, who was uncooperative, also sustained three small cuts on the forehead and a half-inch cut on the left leg.

When asked further questions, the driver allegedly refused to comply with medics.

Norita’s passenger, Joe E. Ada, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance, police said.

DPS has stated that it is investigating the police officer’s alleged beating of Norita.

Police learned that Norita also stole a van, several license plates, and other items.

