CHCC: Zika can now be transmitted sexually

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,
Muna

Muna

The Zika virus can now be considered a sexually transmitted disease with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing yet another advisory on how to prevent the further spread of the disease that causes microcephaly to an unborn child.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muna also advised people in the CNMI to take extra precaution as the virus is getting to be a major concern, especially its outcome on the unborn child.

She told Saipan Tribune that unlike the flu virus where you can get either by being touched or if you talked to a person who is sick, it was recently discovered that Zika can now be transmitted trough sex.

Microcephaly is a congenital condition that causes an abnormal smallness of the head and brain development. Zika became a widespread epidemic in Brazil where a large number of cases were discovered last year.

CDC, on its website, said a person who is a carrier of the Zika virus can transmit it to his or her sex partners. Sex includes, vaginal, anal, oral, and sharing of sex toys.

CDC, as means of prevention, is recommending that pregnant women who have sex partners that recently traveled to a country with Zika to use condoms or abstain from having sex for the remainder of pregnancy.

Muna added that before a person can get the virus through a mosquito, bite but now it could be also transmitted sexually. The sexual partner of a person who carries the virus could transmit it through intercourse.

“That now is a real concern, that’s why the CDC is trying to address that. Now, it has been confirmed that it can be transmitted through sexual intercourse. It is a major concern for pregnant women, who got infected either through a mosquito bit or sexually,” said Muna.

She added the main concern of the congenital disease is the outcome of a child being carried by a mother who got infected by the Zika virus. “Zika is an infectious disease and it affects the child in the mother’s womb. We’re talking about microcephaly.”

“When you’re pregnant the idea is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. It is all about prevention, wearing of condoms, or abstaining from intercourse and prevent being bitten by mosquitoes,” she said.

The CNMI remains Zika free but CHCC is filing weekly reports and stepped up its awareness and prevention campaign and screening with the Philippines having two confirmed cases and recently the State of Pennsylvania having its first sexually transmitted case of the virus.

That’s why Muna reiterated that it is better to be informed about Zika, adding that more information can be found on CDC’s and other medical websites.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

0

‘Zika hard to differentiate from dengue, chikungunya’

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

NMPASI: Rates of childhood obesity in CNMI on the rise

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

‘Fishing together for a Pacific free of corruption, poverty’

Posted On Aug 11 2016
, By
1

CHCC gets $400,000 Zika grant

Posted On Aug 04 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2016, 9:14 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:19 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune