Chen’s co-defendant testifies, govt rests

Judge Manglona disallows leader of group from testifying for defense
Posted on Sep 02 2016

A co-defendant of Zhaopeng Chen yesterday testified in federal court how they shipped to Saipan from China a package of methamphetamine or “ice” that they concealed in one of nine paint buckets and about Chen’s role in picking up the drug shipment.

Chen’s co-defendant, Shicheng Cai, however, agreed with defense counsel David G. Banes during cross-examination that he is not sure that Chen knew about the drug deal between Cai and another co-defendant, Xi Huang.

After Chen’s co-defendant Shicheng Cai completed his testimony in the ongoing jury trial of Chen, assistant U.S. attorney Garth Backe said the U.S. government rests its case.

As this developed, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona did not allow Chen’s other co-defendant, Xi Huang, to testify for the defense until a separate lawyer is appointed for Huang considering that he appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

After Manglona explained his rights, Huang said he wants to see a lawyer before testifying. Huang was taken to court after Banes summoned him to testify.

Manglona instructed the 13 jurors to come back today, Friday, at 9am, for the continuation of Chen’s trial.

Defense counsel David G. Banes said he will call today, Friday, to the witness stand Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Kirk F. Johns, the lead investigator in the case.

Chen is on trial over the shipment of 4.9 lbs of methamphetamine or “ice” worth $850,000 in 2015.

The indictment charged Chen, Cai, and Huang with conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Huang and Cai both pleaded guilty. Huang was recently slapped with 188 months imprisonment. Cai has yet to be sentenced.

At the resumption of Chen’s trial yesterday, Cai testified that he is the brother-in-law of Huang’s wife. He said Huang’s wife asked him in China if he knows a person who could pick up a merchandise that will be eventually shipped to Saipan.

Cai said at first he did not understand what’s the merchandise about but later learned it was “ice.”

At the time, Cai said, he was driving for a company that deals with selling liquid gas in China.

Cai said because he needed money at that time after he lost some money from gambling, he told Huang’s wife he could do it—pick up the drugs.

Cai said Huang told him he needs to get a fake Saipan driver’s license and pack the merchandise.

He said Huang’s wife was in charge of the communication and phone calls, while Huang was communicating about the drugs.

In his case, Cai said, Huang was his boss.

He said he and Huang picked up the drugs from a person in China.

Cai said Huang and his wife promised he would be paid 50,000 RMB or between $7,000 and $8,000.

Cai admitted he was the one who packed the drugs in plastic bags at Huang’s house, then put it in a paint bucket. He said it was his idea to put the drugs in the paint bucket.

Cai said the writing on the paint bucket, where he put the drugs was different from those on eight other paint buckets because he did it purposely to help identify it.

He said Huang told him that he needs a Saipan driver’s license to pick up the merchandise on Saipan. Cai said he got the fake Saipan driver’s license from an old woman in China a couple of days prior to their trip.

He said in two hours he got the fake Saipan driver’s license for a “very cheap” price.

Cai explained how they shipped the paint buckets from Fujian, China to Guangzhou, China and then to Saipan.

After over a month, Cai said Huang told him it’s time for them to travel to Saipan. He said he had never been to Saipan.

Cai and Huang arrived at Saipan airport on Dec. 4, 2015 at 5am, where a woman picked them up with a Toyota Rav 4.

Cai said the woman drove them to Honey Bee Karaoke Bar in Garapan and they later proceeded to Summer Holiday Hotel in Garapan, where he and Huang were staying together in one room.

Cai testified how he first met Chen that same day of their arrival on Saipan, how he picked up the drugs at the Sunleader Market warehouse behind YCO near As Terlaje Hill, and how officers arrested them near Stanford Hotel in San Vicente.

On Banes’ cross-examination, Cai admitted he is not sure if Chen agreed with Huang with the plan to sell the drugs that they shipped on Saipan.

Cai also admitted that he never met Chen in China and that Chen was not at Sunleader’s warehouse when he picked up the drugs.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
