Child molester arrested again for another sexual abuse of a minor

Steven Romie Aguon, a 36-year-old sex offender who has several prior convictions including voluntary manslaughter, was arrested again on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Chalan Kanoa.

Aguon was taken to Superior Court yesterday on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Citing prior convictions, Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio increased cash bail to $100,000 from the original $50,000 cash bail that the court imposed in issuing an arrest warrant.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Aguon. Assistant attorney general Shannon Foley appeared for the government.

Preliminary hearing will be on Sept. 7 at 9am.

Police Detective Catherine B. Pangelinan stated in her report that three police officers responded to a residence in Chalan Kanoa on Sunday night to investigate a report about sexual abuse of a minor.

Pangelinan said the officers met a woman, who alleged that Aguon sexually abused her 10-year-old son.

Pangelinan said she also responded and during her interview, the boy’s father stated that his son came home late and revealed that he went biking around with Aguon.

The father was concerned because he is aware that Aguon was once arrested for sexual abuse of a minor. When the father felt something wrong he confronted his son to tell the truth.

The son confessed that earlier that day he was playing basketball at Chalan Kanoa District 3 when Aguon came and asked to follow him to his house to build a camp.

Aguon brought the boy to an abandoned vehicle parked outside his house. The defendant then sexually abused the boy inside the abandoned vehicle.

The father later checked on Aguon, but the suspect ran away.

The boy was taken to the Commonwealth Health Center, where a doctor examined him.

In October 2010, then-Superior Court Associate Judge Ramona Manglona imposed a two-year prison term on Aguon for sexual abuse of a minor girl.

In October 2012, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona slapped a 24-month prison term against Aguon for immigration document fraud.

Aguon was also arrested and charged before for, among other cases, sexually abusing minor girls. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and served prison term over the killing of a Kosraean man in Kannat Tabla in 2001.