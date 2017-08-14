Child molester gets 15-yr imprisonment

A 36-year-old sex offender, who has several prior convictions, including involuntary manslaughter, was slapped on Friday with a sentence of 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Chalan Kanoa.

Steven Romie Aguon pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and was sentenced to 15 years in prison—the maximum for the offense—without the possibility of parole, with credit for time served since Aug. 26, 2016.

He was required to register as a sex offender, submit to counseling, and pay restitution, all court costs and fees.

According to the accusation, Aguon, who was then 36 years old, touched the privates of the boy on Aug. 28, 2016, on Saipan.

The Office of the Attorney General had originally charged him with sex abuse of a minor in the first degree, sex abuse of a minor in the second degree, impermissible contact with minors, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. The charges carry a total maximum sentence of 49 years and six months.

The OAG later amended the charges, this time minus the assault and battery charge. With the change, the charges now carry a total maximum sentence of 48 years and six months.

The OAG again amended the charges last Thursday, this time pushing only the charge of sex abuse of a minor in the second degree, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

Assistant attorney general Jonathan Glass Jr. represented the government. Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit served as counsel for Aguon.

Police said that, according to the boy’s father, his son came home late, having gone biking with Aguon. The father was concerned because he is aware that Aguon was once arrested for sex abuse of a minor. When the father confronted his son, the boy told his father about what happened.

In October 2010, Aguon was sentenced to two years in prison for sexual abuse of a girl.

Two years later, in October 2012, Aguon was slapped with a 24-month prison term for immigration document fraud.

Aguon was also arrested and charged before for, among other cases, sexually abusing girls. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and served a prison term for the killing of a Kosraean man in Kannat Tabla in 2001.