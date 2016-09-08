CNMI bows to Japan in AFC festival

The CNMI U14 Boys National Team players huddle before challenging Japan in the AFC U14 Regional (East) Festival of Football 2016 yesterday at the Xianghe National Football Training Center in Beijing, China. (Contributed Photo)

Heavily favored Japan delivered as expected, handing the CNMI a 17-0 beating yesterday in the AFC U14 Regional (East) Festival of Football 2016 at the Xianghe National Football Training Center in Beijing, China.

The CNMI U14 Boys National Team, which came from a 2-2 draw against Guam during the event’s opening day, held Japan to single digit in scoring in the first half before the latter broke the game wide open in the second for the lopsided victory.

“Our players gave their best, Japan is just really quick, accurate, and more experienced. The boys learned a lot from this game,” coach Jershwin Angeles said in a message sent to Saipan Tribune yesterday.

After playing back-to-back matches, Angeles and his wards will take a break today—a much needed one as some members of the Teen Ayuyus sustained injuries after their game against the Japanese. John Michael Rojas suffered a sprain ankle, while Kirt Andon and Joshua Waldo had groin injury and bruised foot, respectively.

“It’s a good thing we have a rest day tomorrow (today). Probably, JM and Kirt might not be able to play against South Korea on Friday to rest and be ready for the CNMI’s next important match against Mongolia on Saturday,” Angeles said

Rojas scored the Commonwealth’s first goal in the festival to give the CNMI a 1-0 lead versus Guam, which eventually tied the match at the break after lighting up the board anew two minutes before the halftime buzzer sounded. In the second half, Guam scored early, but the CNMI fought back to force the standoff, thanks to Mark Esalan’s goal in the 42nd minute.

“The ball was kicked by Kirt over the defense line and Esalan was in 1v1 situation with the Guam goalie. The goalkeeper was able to tackle the ball, but Esalan continued to push it forward so he was all alone when he scored the goal,” Angeles recalled when asked about the equalizer.

Referee refresher course today
Meanwhile, Northern Mariana Islands Football Association will be hosting a referee refresher course tonight in time for the opening of the 2016 NMIFA Youth Fall League this Saturday.

The refresher will be held at the TSL Sports Complex and will be divided into two parts. The 6pm to 7:30pm session will cover updates on the laws of the game and NMIFA’s rules for the season, while the 7:30pm to 9pm slot will be for the practical session.

Officials of the NMIFA member groups are encouraged to confirm the participation of their representatives before the refresher course starts. Participants are also requested to come in proper attire (wear futsal or rubber shoes).

