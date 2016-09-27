CNMI Civil Service Commission appreciates Torres’ strong support

Valerie Apatang, Civil Service commissioner representing Rota, speaking during a Civil Service Commission session last week praised Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for his support of the CNMI Government’s Civil Service employees.

“The governor has strongly supported the commission in its efforts to improve the employment situation for government employees. This past May the governor concurred with the commission’s continued efforts to reinstate the annual within-grade increase program and lifted the freeze. The Civil Service Commission, on behalf of the government’s civil service employees, thanks him for this action.”

The commission further commends Torres for his additional actions in support of the commission’s efforts to maintain and strengthen the Commonwealth’s Equal Employment Opportunity Program.

By the issuance of his Equal Employment Opportunity directive in June of this year, the governor expressed his direction that all Commonwealth employees be treated fairly and in an unbiased manner and be ensured the opportunity to enjoy the rights and protections provided by federal and CNMI laws.

Most recently in his Cabinet meeting, Torres stressed to government department heads the necessity of conducting performance evaluations and recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance. This support comes at the same time the commission’s Office of Personnel Management is revising the existing performance rating reports to assist supervisors in more effectively evaluating and documenting employee performance.

“It’s clear that the governor has the employees’ best interests in mind,” Civil Service Commission chair Herman Deleon Guerrero stated. “He has shown his support for the commission in its initiatives on behalf of the civil service employees to include reviving the annual within-grade increase program and the new salary schedule, recently approved by the House of Representatives and now with the Senate. The commission appreciates his continuing support and the progress being made to acknowledge government employees’ contributions.”