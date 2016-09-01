CNMI falls to Philippines in AFC qualifier

CNMI U16 Girls National Team players sing the Commonwealth’s anthem before playing against the Philippines in the AFC U16 Women’s Championships 2017 Qualifier last Tuesday night at the Luneng Football School in Weifang, China.
(Contributed Photo)

The CNMI U16 Girls National Team dropped its second game in the AFC U16 Women’s Championships 2017 Qualifier, losing to the Philippines, 0-13, last Tuesday night at the Luneng Football School in Weifang, China.

The Commonwealth players gave up early goals to the Philippines, allowing the PH bets to pull away right at the end of the first half, 8-0. Defender Denise Graellos started PH’s string of goals in the opening 45 minutes of play with her back-to-back shot in the first and second minute. Midfielder Caitlin Levasseur made it three in a row for the Philippines with her conversion in the sixth, while another midfielder—Tekanee Isulat—also knocked in a pair, scoring in the 13th and 32nd minute. Maeva Collatos, Hannah VIllasin, and Glynnes Dela Cruz hit the board, too for the PH, finding the back of the net in the 18th, 33rd, and 43rd, respectively.

Eight of the Philippines’ starters contributed to the team’s offense with Danezza Graellos kicking things off for her team in the second half after scoring in the 47th. Isabel Mahoney (54th minute), Isulat (63rd), Stacey Ann Arthur (80th), and Regine Rebosura (84th) added one goal apiece in the final 45 minutes of play.

With the win, the Philippines moved up to solo first place in Group B of the qualifier with its 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record. The CNMI is at the bottom of the five-team field with its 0-0-2 slate, while South Korea (-1-0-0) is at second, followed by Malaysia (1-0-1), and Indian (0-0-1).

The Suzuki Taketomo-coached CNMI will face South Korea today in the first game at 11am (1pm Saipan time), while Malaysia takes on India in the second match at 4pm.

Dove women’s league
Meanwhile, Northern Mariana Islands Football Association will kick off the 2016 Dove Women’s Masters Fall League(Soccer Moms) and the Dove Women’s A and B Fall League on Sept. 25 at the Chacha Middle School Field.

The masters league is open to players in the 25 and over age group. The B league is for players in the 13 to 24 age group, but under 13 players will still be allowed to join provided they get approval letters from their coaches and parents. The A league is for skilled players or those suiting up for the national teams. Both the masters and B leagues will use a 7 aside format, while the A league will be a 5-on-5 affair. Players can only enter in one division.

Interested teams are asked to submit a call for entry on or before Sept. 6 to NMIFA to determine the schedule of games.

Roselyn Monroyo
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

