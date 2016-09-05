CNMI gets second goal in last game

The CNMI U16 Girls National Team players and officials huddle before their game against India in the AFC U16 Women’s Championships 2017 Qualifier last Saturday at the Luneng Football School in Weifang, China. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI U16 Girls National Team scored in its final game in the AFC U16 Women’s Championships 2017 Qualifier last Saturday at the Luneng Football School in Weifang, China.

Guinevere Borja found the back of the net in the 34th minute to avert another shutdown for the CNMI, which failed to hit the board against the Philippines and South Korea after getting one goal in its debut (versus Malaysia) in the qualifier.

With Borja converting her shot, the Commonwealth bets were just down by one against India at the break, 1-2. India drew its two goals from forwards Soumya Guguloth and Renu, who lit up the board in the 16th and 24th minute, respectively. Guguloth also scored in the second half (67th minute), while India’s other goal in the final 45 minutes of play came from another forward, Karishma.

Borja made his fourth start in as many games for the CNMI and was joined in the starting 11 by goalie Toremy Diaz, Princess Alcantara, Jerlyn Castillo, Anela Duenas, Samantha Manacop, Lyka and Leisha Sally, Esther Jones, Gillian Villagomez, and Franchesca Bucalig. Ericka Santiago, Jobelle Tabuena, and Patricia Surima were the substitutes.

Meanwhile, South Korea blanked the Philippines, 7-0, in the other Group B game last Saturday.

With the win, South Korea improved its win-draw-loss record to 3-0-0, while the Philippines fell to a 2-0-1 mark.

The South Koreans are likely to rule the group and win a slot to the finals. The pool leaders will play their last game today against the third-ranked India (2-0-1), while Malaysia (1-0-2) collides against the Philippines in the penultimate match in the group.

In other results, Thailand is still undefeated in three games in Group A, while Laos (3-0-1) is in second place to remain in contention for a slot to the finals. Though only the top finisher in the pool will get the finals ticket, Laos can still make it, as Thailand has already won a spot to the finals along with China, North Korea, and Japan. Laos’ rival for the finals ticket is Myanmar, which holds a 2-0-1 slate.

In Group C, Bangladesh is ahead with its 4-0-0 card against the identical 3-0-1 marks of Iran and Chinese-Taipei. In Group D, Australia has secured a finals berth as it finished the pool with an unblemished 5-0-0 record. Vietnam placed second with its 4-0-1 slate.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

