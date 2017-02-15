‘CNMI healthcare in deep water from 2019’

By
|
Posted on Feb 15 2017

Tag: , , ,

The CNMI received about $100 million in funding because of the Affordable Care Act, derided among Republicans as Obamacare.

Once that amount is depleted and the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, is repealed—as promised by the Republican Party—the CNMI will be left treading deep water, according to CNMI Medicaid director Helen Sablan.

Donald J. Trump rose to become U.S. President on a campaign promise to repeal the ACA. Now that Trump is already in office, the first step to dismantle this legacy of the Obama administration, ACA, is just around the corner.

According to Sablan, the CNMI has been benefitting from additional funding provided by the ACA. The funding has been constantly used since 2011. Since then, the $100 million, which has been used to fun the medical treatment of patients that need off-island health care, is almost completely depleted.

“We already pretty much used up about $75 million,” said Sablan.

She said the $100 million ACA funding is divided annually based on expenses of the previous fiscal year. The ACA funding is set to last up to 2019. Sablan believes that the CNMI would start to feel the effects of not having additional ACA funds starting 2019 onwards.

“We are spending over $18 million a year. With just the regular funds that we are getting, it would not be enough,” she said.

“We may have to limit opening up to the private clinics again,” she added.

The private clinics that accept Medicaid patients are Saipan Health Clinic, Pacific Medical Center, and Marianas Medical Center.

“In our state plan, [ACA] is just limited to the hospital unless the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña requests us that they need the help of private clinics,” said Sablan.

In an earlier interview, Muña told Saipan Tribune that she is hopeful that the new administration recognizes the “disparity in Medicaid funds for the CNMI and the territories and ensure funds will be available for eligible indigent care.”

Muña said that repealing ACA would affect Medicaid supplemental funding and eliminate Public Health Prevention Funds that provides funding for immunization, home visits, epidemiology and laboratory funds, and some community health center funds.

“It means the services covered by this funding may stop unless the CNMI and CHCC can identify funds that replaces them,” she said.

Muña added that limitation of Medicaid funds means there is less money to pay both public and private healthcare providers.

“While CHCC will not deny services, private providers can,” she said.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Thursday, Friday is mock trial competition

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

Public invited to a health walk on March 3

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

NMI files tax lien vs owner of defunct Dynasty

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

Judge Manglona declines to recuse herself from handling Guanlao case

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By
  • American LoneWolf

    You can thank the CNMI GOP when your friends and family are sick and cannot get treatment :(

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 15, 2017

Posted On Feb 15 2017

Community Briefs - February 14, 2017

Posted On Feb 14 2017

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

High surf seen until this Friday

Posted On Feb 14 2017

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 15 2017

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

GHIS students win at Mathcourt contest

Posted On Feb 14 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 15, 2017, 8:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:41 PM
sunset: 7:21 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune