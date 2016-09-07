CNMI holds ground against Guam

The CNMI’s starting 11 pose for a photo before challenging Guam in the AFC U14 Regional (East) Festival of Football 2016 yesterday at the Xianghe National Football Training Center in Beijing, China. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI stood its ground in the opening of the AFC U14 Regional (East) Festival of Football 2016, holding Guam to a 2-2 draw in their game yesterday at the Xianghe National Football Training Center in Beijing, China.

Midfielders John Michael Rojas and Mark Esalan scored for the CNMI U14 Boys National Team with the former drawing first blood for the Commonwealth after making a goal in the 19th minute. Esalan knocked in the team’s second goal in the 42nd minute. The CNMI-Guam tiff was the second match played in Day 1 of the festival and the neighboring squads saw action in two 30-minute halves.

“We’re so happy because the boys played their hearts out, literally throwing their bodies to block the shots and not let Guam score,” head coach Jershwin Angeles said in a message sent to Saipan Tribune.

“Guam is way better, bigger, faster, and stronger and have more skilled players than the CNMI. Guam even has players from the U.S. for this festival. Our team is the smallest. The boys are so happy because although we did not get the win, it’s better than a loss. They felt like we won the game while the other team was quiet, serious, and felt like it lost the match,” Angeles added.

Joining Rojas and Esalan on the team are Sebastien Manabat, Mark Salamat, Kirt Andon, Ichiro Borja, Terrence Montenegro, John Guiller Canape, Jamin Elliot, Edward Cho, Joshua Waldon, Brandon Delos Reyes, Christian Aldan, Kirro Batino, Thomas Benavente, John Paul Cruz, Joshua Mendez, and Eun Syu Hahn.

The standoff against Guam is welcome news to the CNMI football family and Angeles’ wards needed it to boost their morale for the three remaining games.

“We are very happy for the boys and we hope the tie versus Guam will inspire them to continue playing hard, especially when they face tougher oppositions in the next three matches. Congratulations to the team and great job from the coaches,” Northern Mariana Islands Football Association general secretary Ross Zapanta said.

Up next for the Teen Ayuyus is powerhouse Japan and the match is slated today at 9am (11am Saipan time). The Commonwealth bets will then take a break tomorrow before returning to the pitch on Friday to challenge another tough team in South Korea in the 4:30pm match. For its last assignment, the CNMI will be paired against Mongolia and they will play in the second game this Saturday at 9am. The CNMI, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, and Guam are in Group B of the festival, while Group A has host China, Macau, North Korea, Chinese-Taipei, and Hong Kong.

“Thank you very much for your support and prayers. We are all doing well, some minor injuries only but overall we have healthy bodies,” Angeles said before leading the Teen Ayuyus back to the field the watch the South Korea-Mongolia tiff, which was the last match scheduled in yesterday’s opener.

Other pairings in Day 1 were China versus Macau and Chinese-Taipei against Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, four countries made the grade at the conclusion of the AFC U16 Women’s Championships 2017 Qualifier last Monday.

Australia, Bangladesh, South Korea, and Laos earned slots to the 2017 finale that will be held in Thailand next year and will join early qualifiers China, Japan, and North Korea. Australia, Bangladesh, and South Korea advanced after topping Group D, B, and C qualifiers, respectively. Laos took the last ticket despite its runner-up finish in Group A as top placer Thailand was given an automatic spot to the finals for being named as host of the 2017 competition.

The CNMI joined the same qualifiers and played in Group B matches held at the Luneng Football School in Weifang, China.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

