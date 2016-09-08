CNMI joins 18th Annual Nippon Dommanaka Festival

By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2016

Tag: , , ,

Through the Marianas Visitors Authority and Pacific Development Inc., the Northern Mariana Islands sent a delegation to the 18th Annual Nippon Dommanaka Festival held on Aug. 26-28, 2016, in Nagoya, Japan.

The NMI delegation of indigenous Carolinian dancers were among 23,000 dancers that entertained over a million festival-goers.

On the first day, the delegation attended a welcoming reception hosted by the mayor of Nagoya before making their first two performances. The following day, the group performed on various stages throughout the city and walked in the festival parade. That evening, delegation leader and PDI vice president Gordon Marciano was a judge in the preliminaries of the competition, featuring 12 groups. Activities continued on Sunday, the final day. During the festival, Saipan-da backpacks were also distributed to the audience. The MVA’s office in Japan helped coordinate the NMI’s participation.

“One of the most fun parts of the trip was seeing the dancers who have never experienced Japan. Their faces just lit up with amazement as they were surrounded by 23,000 other performers. They were welcomed by the people of Nagoya, commemorative booklets featured the Northern Marianas team, and the festival was featured on live nationwide television,” said Marciano. “It always amazes us that the NMI is one of the crowd favorites.”

This year performers were selected from several dance troupes, including Pacific Flowers, the FESTPAC delegation, Saipan Southern Warriors, Tanapag Warriors and Refaluwasch Warriors. In addition, 2016 Liberation Day Queen Christine Roque performed with the group.

MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion also attended the event.

“We are very proud of the performers who showcased our cultural dances in Nagoya in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” said Concepcion. “The MVA works tirelessly to attract more visitors from Japan, and our presence in Nagoya provided much needed exposure for our Commonwealth. We hope to see an incremental increase in arrivals from Japan in the very near future as we work closely with our travel partners to revive this incredibly important market.”

According to Marciano, this is the 13th year the Northern Mariana Islands has been invited to the Nippon Dommanaka Festival.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Nonprofit group asks SNILD’s help for recovery center

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By
0

Biz groups to present position in DC

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By
0

Jewell starts collegiate career

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By

‘Grandpa Ping’ gets similar 60-year prison term

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2016, 9:05 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune