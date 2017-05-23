CNMI lass graduates from UOG with summa cum laude honors

Ageline Sahagun, whose remarkable journey as a student has enough material for a long series of stories, is on track to achieve her dream of becoming a physician.

Her most recent achievement is graduating from the University of Guam last May 22, 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and with summa cum laude honors.

This petite, beautiful girl was born and raised on Saipan and was a model scholar at every level: elementary school at Garapan Elementary School, middle school at Hopwood, and high school at Marianas High School. In college, she was a scholar of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Guam.

Ageline’s father, Ruben Sahagun, has every right to be proud of her. “We did not shell out a single cent for her schooling while she was growing up, which was a big help for the family. We have a humble means of livelihood. I work in maintenance at the Pacific Medical Center and my wife, Yolly, works as a buyer at I Love Saipan. We consider ourselves blessed. She is a natural in everything that she does. She loved science and math.”

Aside from her academic achievements, Ageline Sahagun was also a tutor for science and math subjects and for the AmeriCorps during high school. She was also a teaching assistant at the Science Department in her university.

Last summer, she was one of several scholars selected from different universities to be part of a summer research program and seminar series supported by the Institute of Public Health. She was offered by Harvard University and Washington University (St. Louis Children’s Hospital) to take up the program with them. Ageline Sahagun chose the latter.

Ageline Sahagun’s next step is to become a physician. She will be pursuing medical school as a scholar of the John Hopkins Doctoral University Program in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ageline Sahagun’s dream of becoming a physician doesn’t stop there. She vows to return to the CNMI.

“She wanted to be a [physician] even as a little kid. Now that her dreams are becoming a reality, we are so happy. It is also her dream to come back to Saipan as a [physician] because she knows the island needs doctors. It is her way of giving back to the community,” said Ruben Sahagun.

Angeline Sahagun herself said, “I’m so happy to move on to the next chapter of my life as a research scholar at John Hopkins. I never thought I’d reach this point. I am proud to be from the CNMI and I will represent my home the best I can.”