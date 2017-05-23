CNMI lass graduates from UOG with summa cum laude honors

By
|
Posted on May 23 2017

Tag: , , ,
The Sahagun family taken when Ageline was a sophomore at the University of Guam. From left, Ruben Sagahun, Austin Sagahun, Yolly Sagahun, and Ageline Sahagun. (Contributed Photo)

The Sahagun family taken when Ageline was a sophomore at the University of Guam. From left, Ruben Sagahun, Austin Sagahun, Yolly Sagahun, and Ageline Sahagun. (Contributed Photo)

Ageline Sahagun, whose remarkable journey as a student has enough material for a long series of stories, is on track to achieve her dream of becoming a physician.

Her most recent achievement is graduating from the University of Guam last May 22, 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and with summa cum laude honors.

This petite, beautiful girl was born and raised on Saipan and was a model scholar at every level: elementary school at Garapan Elementary School, middle school at Hopwood, and high school at Marianas High School. In college, she was a scholar of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Guam.

Ageline Sahagun at her graduation from the University of Guam last Sunday. "The year 2016 was hard on me. From dealing with my mother's illness and doubting that I'd succeed in my dreams. But time and again, God proves He has better plans." (Contributed Photo)

Ageline Sahagun at her graduation from the University of Guam last Sunday. “The year 2016 was hard on me. From dealing with my mother’s illness and doubting that I’d succeed in my dreams. But time and again, God proves He has better plans.” (Contributed Photo)

Ageline’s father, Ruben Sahagun, has every right to be proud of her. “We did not shell out a single cent for her schooling while she was growing up, which was a big help for the family. We have a humble means of livelihood. I work in maintenance at the Pacific Medical Center and my wife, Yolly, works as a buyer at I Love Saipan. We consider ourselves blessed. She is a natural in everything that she does. She loved science and math.”

Aside from her academic achievements, Ageline Sahagun was also a tutor for science and math subjects and for the AmeriCorps during high school. She was also a teaching assistant at the Science Department in her university.

Last summer, she was one of several scholars selected from different universities to be part of a summer research program and seminar series supported by the Institute of Public Health. She was offered by Harvard University and Washington University (St. Louis Children’s Hospital) to take up the program with them. Ageline Sahagun chose the latter.

Ageline Sahagun’s next step is to become a physician. She will be pursuing medical school as a scholar of the John Hopkins Doctoral University Program in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ageline Sahagun’s dream of becoming a physician doesn’t stop there. She vows to return to the CNMI.

“She wanted to be a [physician] even as a little kid. Now that her dreams are becoming a reality, we are so happy. It is also her dream to come back to Saipan as a [physician] because she knows the island needs doctors. It is her way of giving back to the community,” said Ruben Sahagun.

Angeline Sahagun herself said, “I’m so happy to move on to the next chapter of my life as a research scholar at John Hopkins. I never thought I’d reach this point. I am proud to be from the CNMI and I will represent my home the best I can.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Bea Cabrera Author

Related Posts

Colleagues thank ex-Labor chief

Posted On May 23 2017
, By

Stop twisting the truth

Posted On May 23 2017
, By

Torres declares CUC emergency

Posted On May 23 2017
, By
0

Tsujis keep coming back to Saipan

Posted On May 23 2017
, By
  • Mary Camacho

    Very touching article. Congratulations to this bright and confident lady. Let’s hope she does return to the CNMI afterwards. We need her.

  • Taotaoisla

    Congratulations on your achievement! And thank you for the respect on placing Saipan on the map.

  • Taotao CNMI

    congratulations! bravo and kudos.

  • American LoneWolf

    “Lass?” Really, Tribune? Really?

  • pafao

    She is pretty looking gal with loads of brain power to take her to the next level in her carrier in the health field. Congratulations, Angeline!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2017

Posted On May 19 2017

Community Briefs - May 18, 2017

Posted On May 18 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

37th NMC Commencement Exercise

Posted On May 23 2017

SIS’ Cerinn Hwang wins National Merit Scholarship

Posted On May 17 2017

NMC Nursing Program is now accepting  applications

Posted On May 15 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 23, 2017, 1:00 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:47 PM
sunset: 8:41 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune