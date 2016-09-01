CNMI looking at ways to ‘control’ CW-1 cap

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

The administration of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is trying to find a way to assert some form of control on the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker nonimmigrant visa cap to avoid misuse; so the CNMI won’t encounter the same worker and humanitarian problems it currently is facing next fiscal year.

Torres and the CNMI delegation brought up the issue during the 902 talks in Washington, D.C. last June and again in Hawaii early this month. Another round of the talks will be held before the year ends, this time on Saipan. The date and venue will be announced at a later date.

“What we are working on right now is finding out a way where the CNMI can work toward having some control over the use of foreign workers in certain positions. So, it is a very limited cap, we have to be able to use it wisely,” the administration said.

“We are looking at regulations and trying to assess what tools are available for us to ensure that the cap is not overly used by one sector or by one occupation that could affect a wider spectrum. And we believe that there are certain tools that are available for us to do that.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped processing CW-1 applications last fiscal year after the cap was already filled last May that affected many foreign workers, who were forced to exit once their visas expired, and businesses to either close down or cut down with their operating hours.

The USCIS, last Tuesday, however, granted a 240-day extension to employees who will have expiring CW-1 visas. This means an employee whose CW-1 visa that was previously approved, had already expired can still work or stay for the next eight months while their papers are being processed again

“We’re trying to figure out how we can make this work into the next year so that when we come to this time again [in 2017], we don’t experience the same problems,” the administration added.

To properly move into other types of U.S. working visas is still the main goal of the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker nonimmigrant visa.

“There is an interest in properly transitioning into the U.S. immigration system so there are a lot of things that are available so that long-term CWs or long-term guest workers will have improved status or could do the EB visa process,” said the administration.

USCIS district director David Gullick has suggested the EB3 visa is the visa type that is applicable for foreign workers in the CNMI. The EB3 visa type, however, will take more than five years but has less stringent requirements.

The administration is again suggesting to businesses to begin applying their long-time guest workers that could be eligible for EB3 visas. “You can begin the process now in order to get a different status that is mare appropriate and more in line with the goals of U.S. Congress.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

September is Childhood, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

9th Circuit affirms ruling that 99 aliens were victims of fraud

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

Man who got 15-year jail term over ‘ice’ shipment appeals to 9th Circuit

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

CNMI falls to Philippines in AFC qualifier

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
  • Ioanes

    Didn’t the NMI lose litigation on this issue where the court reminded us that federal control of immigration rests with the feds?

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2016, 6:57 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s W
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:29 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune