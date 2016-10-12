CNMI Next Top Chef to feature Angus beef, Entwine

The CNMI Next Top Chef competition on Nov. 2, 2016, is raising the bar by featuring two world-class brands, Certified Angus Beef and Entwine, the wine of the Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Certified Angus Beef distributor Triple J Five Star Wholesale, has stepped forward to complement the company’s original sponsorship package with a donation of select cuts—to be announced—for the six chefs who survive the cut following appetizer round of the competition to the main entrée round.

“It’s wonderful to see all the talent that exists in the CNMI. We are excited to be a part of this event by providing a top level ingredient, the Certified Angus Beef brand, for these imaginative chefs to create something amazing,” said Jay Santos, general manager of Triple J Five Star Wholesale. “We can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

Entwine distributor MARPAC will add sparkle to the fundraising event with wine-tasting and marketing support.

“This event is going to be like no other,” said Kanoa Resort Saipan’s director of Operations and event committee member Glenn Policare. “The chefs are excited to get on stage and showcase their talents. To have the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience will truly put these chefs to the test.”

This year’s competition will feature 12 chef teams in a “chopped”-style competition live on stage at the Royal Taga Ballroom of the Saipan World Resort in three rounds: appetizers, main entrée, and dessert. The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands and Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation is jointly organizing the event this year. Top prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $300 for third. Entry forms for interested chefs, cooks, and community members are available from EVM at emptyvesselministry@gmail.com or at their office on Middle Rd., Gualo Rai. Entry is $50 and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Individuals who support Empty Vessel by purchasing a ticket to CNMI Next Top Chef will be able to attend the live competition, sample diverse hors d’oeuvres prepared by HANMI-member hotels, and participate in wine-tasting and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $35/person, and ticket sales will begin this week.

Sponsors and supporters include: Best Sunshine International, Bridge Capital, Current CNMI, Mariana Resort & Spa, T Galleria, Hyatt Regency Saipan, IT&E, Marianas Variety, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, Pacifica Insurance, Pacific Trading, Saipan Tribune, KKMP, Kagman High School, and Joeten Supermarket.

Corporations and individuals interested in donating to the event may contact EVM at 670.235.2340 or 670.287.0426. All proceeds will benefit Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

