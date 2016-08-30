CNMI scores in AFC U16 tourney debut

The CNMI U16 Girls National Team drew first blood against Malaysia before losing the close match, 1-2, in the AFC U16 Women’s Championships 2017 Qualifier last Monday night at the Luneng Football School in Weifang, China.

Co-captain Lyka Sally put the CNMI on the board with her goal in the 22nd minute off a direct kick from fellow midfielder Gillian Villagomez. Sally and company went on to keep the lead at halftime and in the first 18 minutes and change of the second half before Malaysia equalized off a goal from midfielder Nhor Athirah in the 64th minute.

Seven minutes later, Malaysia broke the deadlock, thanks to a shot from defender Siti Burfaizah. The Malaysians hung on to the shaky lead in the remaining minutes of the match to join the Philippines in the win column in Group B of the qualifier.

“The entire team did well despite the loss. The U16 Women’s National Team fought hard despite the 2-1 loss to Malaysia. Goalkeeper Toremy Diaz was commended by the other team’s coach for her excellent goal keeping skills,” said assistant coach Patricia Coleman in a message sent to Northern Mariana Islands Football Association members and officials.

Diaz, Villagomez, Lyka Sally, Princess Alcantara, Jerlyn Santiago, Anela Duenas, Ericka Santiago, Samantha Manacop, Jobelle Tabuena, Esther Jones, and co-captain Guinevere Borja were the Commonwealth’s starting 11 against Malaysia. Defender Grace Choi also played for the Taketomo Suzuki-coached CNMI, coming in for Jones in the 72nd minute

Malaysia, on the other hand, listed Rosdianah, Anis Aishah, Norshahira Suhame, Alice Michael, Elsie Jawit, Henrietta Justine, Maizura, Emily Hellma, and Olevia besides Nurfaisah and Athirah on its first 11 roster. The winning squad used two substitutes in Ayuna Anjani and Nurfatin Binti Rozani, who both reported for the game in the second half.

Meanwhile, after a tight match against Malaysia, the CNMI players will be paired against the Philippines today. Game time is at 4pm (6pm Saipan time).

The Philippines won its debut after getting one goal apiece from midfielders Tejanee Isulat and Andrea Tiongson. Isulat found the back of the net early with her shot in the sixth minute, while Tingoson came off the bench and handed the PH its second goal in the 75th.

The CNMI-PH game will be played after the 11am (1pm) duel between Malaysia and South Korea.

After their showdown against the Philippines, the Commonwealth bets will take another break and will return to the pitch on Thursday to challenge South Korea in an 11am match. Taketomo’s wards will then close out their pool play assignment this Saturday when they take on India in another 11am tiff.