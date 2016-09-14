CNMI U14 team to continue training

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

The CNMI U14 Boys National Team players line up during the opening ceremony for the AFC U14 Regional (East) Festival of Football 2016 held last week at the Xianghe National Football Training Center in Beijing, China. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI U14 Boys National Team that just returned from China after playing in the AFC U14 Regional (East) Festival of Football 2016 will resume training for upcoming tournaments next year.

“We will just take a break for about two weeks and then go back to the field to train. Coach Seki (Northern Mariana Islands Football Association technical director and CNMI men’s team head coach Kiyoshi Sekiguchi) wants to keep the team intact as some of them are eligible to play for the U15 squad and others for the U14 team in another festival next year,” said Jershwin Angeles, who called the shots for the U14 crew that participated in last week’s festival at the Xianghe National Football Training Center in Beijing.

“We will start with a once a week training as coach Seki and I are also working with our boys U17 team,” Angeles added.

The CNMI U14 team, which had Michael Rojas, Sebastien Manabat, Mark Salamat, Kirt Andon, Ichiro Borja, Terrence Montenegro, John Guiller Canape, Jamin Elliot, Edward Cho, Mark Esalan, Joshua Waldon, Brandon Delos Reyes, Christian Aldan, Kirro Batino, Thomas Benavente, John Paul Cruz, Joshua Mendez, and Eun Syu Hahn as members, returned from China last Monday after playing four games in the festival.

The Teen Ayuyus dueled Guam in their first game and forced a draw, 2-2. Up next for Angeles’ wards was Japan, which handed the CNMI a 17-0 beating. The Commonwealth bets were also routed by South Korea, 14-0, before ending the two-game scoring drought after making two goals against Mongolia in their last game in the AFC event. Mongolia tallied seven goals to deny the CNMI the elusive win.

“Of course everybody wants to win so the boys were a bit sad when we lost to Mongolia. But, I told them there’s nothing to be ashamed of because they gave all their best in the game and in our first three matches. South Korea and Japanese are really strong teams, their skills are way up there,” Angeles said.

“We lost the last three matches, but those defeats will eventually help our players because after the festival they were able to realize how strong the other teams are and what they should to do keep up with them. We can’t catch up with the other teams’ height, but in skills and speed, we can. I just hope after the festival, our players will push themselves to develop their skills and speed more,” he added.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

Visitor arrivals to CNMI jump 63 pct in August 2016

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Sueddun Hutnalerus

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Torres administration comes up with joint typhoon plan

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

SNILD passes bill to rezone districts

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:14 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune