CNMI well represented in centennial of Lions Club in Guam

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2016

Tag: , , ,

CNMI Lions Club delegates to Lions Club International’s centennial celebration in Guam pose for a group photo. From left, Rodney Cabarles (Saipan Tinian LC president), Jackie Mendiola, Cely Lizama, Flor Miranda, Region 2 chair Ladyvir Canape, District Governor Lynda Tolan, Annamae Adaza (Saipan Fil-American LC president), Nenita Marquez, Lourdes Ortiz, Sonia Laserna, Virgie Capacite, and Region 2 Zone chair Mario Mayuga. (Contributed Photo)

Members of the three Lions Club organizations based in the CNMI attended the Centennial District Governor Inauguration, Cabinet Officers Installation, and District Twinning held last Sept. 10 at Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Guam.

Saipan Filipino-American Lions Club, Saipan Marianas Lions Club, and Saipan Tinian Lions Club also attended the events as Lions Club International celebrated its 100 years of being the world’s largest service club organization.

The event was well attended by officers and members from the 18 Lions Clubs in Guam, with dignitaries like Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo and First Lady Christine Calvo, Guam senators, Guam congressmen as well as Lions Club members from Malaysia and the Philippines.

The following day, the Leadership and Membership Development Training was conducted with speaker and training facilitator Dato Patrick Chew.

During the training District Governor Lynda Tolan, with the Immediate Past District Governor Daniel Yang, gave recognition to different clubs on their achievements. The Saipan Filipino-American Lions Club and Saipan Marianas Lions Club received Centennial Service Challenge patch with four diamonds (Level 4) as they completed the four Centennial Service Challenge: Engaging our Youth, Protecting the Environment, Sharing the Vision and Relieving the Hunger. Tinian Marianas Lions Club received two gems (Level 2), while Saipan Unity Lions Club received one gem (Level 1). Saipan Marianas Lions Club also received the patch for Lions Legacy Project.

The 2017 Lions Clubs International Convention will be on Saipan on March 11, 2017.

Today, Lions Clubs International extends the mission of service every day—in local communities all around the world. Services include programs addressing problems such as pollution, health, youth, the elderly, and disaster relief. The international network has grown to include over 200 countries and geographic areas.

For those interested in joining the Lions Club, call region chair Ladyvir Canape at 989-2545 or Zone chair Mario Mayuga at 285-1021.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Meeting to highlight coral reef conservation strategies, successes

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

Trump’s ‘PH terrorist nation’ statement condemned

Posted On Aug 09 2016
, By

Westpac acts on CNMI request to help with sea turtle and shark issues

Posted On Jun 08 2016
, By

Saipan Alliance is newest Lions Club

Posted On Mar 21 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2016, 9:27 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune