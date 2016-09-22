CNMI well represented in centennial of Lions Club in Guam

Members of the three Lions Club organizations based in the CNMI attended the Centennial District Governor Inauguration, Cabinet Officers Installation, and District Twinning held last Sept. 10 at Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Guam.

Saipan Filipino-American Lions Club, Saipan Marianas Lions Club, and Saipan Tinian Lions Club also attended the events as Lions Club International celebrated its 100 years of being the world’s largest service club organization.

The event was well attended by officers and members from the 18 Lions Clubs in Guam, with dignitaries like Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo and First Lady Christine Calvo, Guam senators, Guam congressmen as well as Lions Club members from Malaysia and the Philippines.

The following day, the Leadership and Membership Development Training was conducted with speaker and training facilitator Dato Patrick Chew.

During the training District Governor Lynda Tolan, with the Immediate Past District Governor Daniel Yang, gave recognition to different clubs on their achievements. The Saipan Filipino-American Lions Club and Saipan Marianas Lions Club received Centennial Service Challenge patch with four diamonds (Level 4) as they completed the four Centennial Service Challenge: Engaging our Youth, Protecting the Environment, Sharing the Vision and Relieving the Hunger. Tinian Marianas Lions Club received two gems (Level 2), while Saipan Unity Lions Club received one gem (Level 1). Saipan Marianas Lions Club also received the patch for Lions Legacy Project.

The 2017 Lions Clubs International Convention will be on Saipan on March 11, 2017.

Today, Lions Clubs International extends the mission of service every day—in local communities all around the world. Services include programs addressing problems such as pollution, health, youth, the elderly, and disaster relief. The international network has grown to include over 200 countries and geographic areas.

For those interested in joining the Lions Club, call region chair Ladyvir Canape at 989-2545 or Zone chair Mario Mayuga at 285-1021.